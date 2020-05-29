Menu
$11,965

+ taxes & licensing

EX *GARANTIE 10 ANS / 200 000 KM*

2015 Honda Civic

EX *GARANTIE 10 ANS / 200 000 KM*

Location

159, rue Commerciale, Donnacona, QC G3M 1W2

  • 80,889KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 5182685
  • Stock #: 20073A
  • VIN: 2HGFB2E53FH044343
Exterior Colour
Noir
Interior Colour
Noir
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Doors
4-door
http://www.donnaconahonda.com/occasion/Honda-Civic-2015-id7798472.html

EQUIPE : TOIT OUVRANT, CAMERA DE RECUL ET D'ANGLE MORT, ENTREE ET DEMARRAGE SANS CLE, MAGS, SIEGES CHAUFFANTS, ECRAN TACTILE, BLUETOOTH, CRUISE, AIR CLIMATISE, AILERON, VITRES TEINTEES, PORT USB, GROUPE ELECTRIQUE COMPLET ET BIEN PLUS ENCORE.
*NOUS SOMMES OUVERT LES SAMEDIS* FINANCEMENT RAPIDE ET SIMPLE* PRIX TRÈS COMPÉTITIF* DONNACONA HONDA, LE DÉTOUR PAYANT* TOUT PRÈS DE QUEBEC ET DE TROIS-RIVIERES* COMPARABLE AU TOYOTA COROLLA, DODGE DART, KIA FORTE, HYUNDAI ELANTRA, NISSAN SENTRA, MAZDA 3, VW JETTA.
Pour plus de renseignements contactez l'un de nos conseillers au 1-844-273-1587
Additional Features
  • Jantes en alliage
  • Freins ABS
  • Lecteur CD
  • Toit ouvrant
  • Aileron
  • Radio AM/FM
  • Commandes audio au volant
  • Climatisation deux zones
  • Antipatinage
  • Essuie-glaces intermittents
  • Horloge
  • Climatiseur automatique
  • Phares automatiques
  • Pare-chocs de couleur assortie
  • Contactez-nous pour plus de details!
  • Régulateur de vitesse
  • Contrôle de stabilité
  • Coussin gonflable conducteur
  • Vitres électriques
  • Antivol
  • Toit ouvrant en verre
  • Caméra de recul
  • Coussins gonflables latéraux pour la tête
  • Coussin gonflable passager
  • Coussins gonflables latéraux
  • Freins à disque
  • Roue de secours - Temporaire
  • Serrure à sécurité pour enfants
  • Démarrage sans clé
  • Direction assistée
  • Lecteur MP3
  • Prise Auxiliaire
  • Radio avec lecteur CD
  • Rétroviseurs électriques
  • Technologie Bluetooth intégrée
  • Air climatisé
  • Coussin gonflable - Détecteur de passager
  • Miroir vanité conducteur illuminé
  • Miroir vanité passager illuminé
  • Volant ajustable
  • Volant gainé de cuir
  • Transmission Manuelle
  • Sièges tissu
  • Coffre - Ouverture à distance
  • Transmission Manuelle - 5 vitesses
  • Clé intelligente
  • Surveillance de langle mort
  • Dégivreur de Lunette
  • Dégivreur de lunette arrière
  • Port USB
  • Rétroviseurs chauffants
  • Télédéverrouillage
  • Toit ouvrant électrique
  • Sièges chauffants - Avant
  • Tachymètre
  • Vitres teintées
  • Écran multimédia
  • Banquette arrière divisée

