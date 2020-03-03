Menu
2016 Honda CR-V

LX AWD *GARANTIE 10 ANS / 200 000 KM*

2016 Honda CR-V

LX AWD *GARANTIE 10 ANS / 200 000 KM*

Donnacona Honda

159, rue Commerciale, Donnacona, QC G3M 1W2

418-285-3220

$18,367

  • 78,602KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4722327
  • Stock #: 20156A
  • VIN: 2HKRM4H39GH104288
Blanc
Noir
SUV / Crossover
All Wheel Drive
4-door
4X4 EQUIPE : CAMERA DE RECUL, PARE-PIERRE, VITRES TEINTEES, BLUETOOTH, SIEGES CHAUFFANTS, CRUISE, AIR CLIMATISE, LECTEUR CD ET MP3, PRISE USB, GROUPE ELECTRIQUE COMPLET ET BIEN PLUS ENCORE.
*NOUS SOMMES OUVERT LES SAMEDIS* FINANCEMENT RAPIDE ET SIMPLE* PRIX TRÈS COMPÉTITIF* DONNACONA HONDA, LE DÉTOUR PAYANT* TOUT PRÈS DE QUEBEC ET DE TROIS-RIVIERES* COMPARABLE AU TOYOTA RAV4, NISSAN ROGUE, MAZDA CX-5, KIA SORENTO, CHEVROLET EQUINOX, VW TIGUAN.
Pour plus de renseignements contactez l'un de nos conseillers au 1-844-273-1587
  • Freins ABS
  • Radio AM/FM
  • Commandes audio au volant
  • Climatisation deux zones
  • Antipatinage
  • Lecteur DVD
  • Essuie-glaces intermittents
  • Horloge
  • Ordinateur de bord
  • Phares automatiques
  • Pare-chocs de couleur assortie
  • Contactez-nous pour plus de details!
  • Régulateur de vitesse
  • Contrôle de stabilité
  • Coussin gonflable conducteur
  • Vitres électriques
  • Transmission Automatique
  • Caméra de recul
  • Coussins gonflables latéraux pour la tête
  • Coussin gonflable passager
  • Coussins gonflables latéraux
  • Freins à disque
  • Roue de secours - Temporaire
  • Serrure à sécurité pour enfants
  • Direction assistée
  • Lecteur MP3
  • Prise Auxiliaire
  • Radio avec lecteur CD
  • Rétroviseurs électriques
  • Technologie Bluetooth intégrée
  • Air climatisé
  • Banquette arrière divisé
  • Coussin gonflable - Détecteur de passager
  • Lunette arrière coulissante
  • Miroir vanité conducteur illuminé
  • Miroir vanité passager illuminé
  • Volant ajustable
  • Sièges tissu
  • Traction intégrale
  • Dégivreur de Lunette
  • Dégivreur de lunette arrière
  • Port USB
  • Rétroviseurs chauffants
  • Télédéverrouillage
  • Sièges chauffants - Avant
  • Tachymètre
  • Vitres teintées

Donnacona Honda

Donnacona Honda

159, rue Commerciale, Donnacona, QC G3M 1W2

