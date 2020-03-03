2016 Honda CR-V

159, rue Commerciale, Donnacona, QC G3M 1W2
418-285-3220
4X4 EQUIPE : CAMERA DE RECUL, PARE-PIERRE, VITRES TEINTEES, BLUETOOTH, SIEGES CHAUFFANTS, CRUISE, AIR CLIMATISE, LECTEUR CD ET MP3, PRISE USB, GROUPE ELECTRIQUE COMPLET ET BIEN PLUS ENCORE.
*NOUS SOMMES OUVERT LES SAMEDIS* FINANCEMENT RAPIDE ET SIMPLE* PRIX TRÈS COMPÉTITIF* DONNACONA HONDA, LE DÉTOUR PAYANT* TOUT PRÈS DE QUEBEC ET DE TROIS-RIVIERES* COMPARABLE AU TOYOTA RAV4, NISSAN ROGUE, MAZDA CX-5, KIA SORENTO, CHEVROLET EQUINOX, VW TIGUAN.
Pour plus de renseignements contactez l'un de nos conseillers au 1-844-273-1587
