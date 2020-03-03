Menu
2017 Honda Civic

LX *GARANTIE GLOBALE 10/2022*

2017 Honda Civic

LX *GARANTIE GLOBALE 10/2022*

Location

Donnacona Honda

159, rue Commerciale, Donnacona, QC G3M 1W2

418-285-3220

$17,793

+ taxes & licensing

  • 33,480KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4762632
  • Stock #: 20102AD
  • VIN: 2HGFC2F58JH044472
Exterior Colour
Noir
Interior Colour
Noir
Body Style
Sedan
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Doors
4-door
*OBTENEZ UN 2019 POUR LE PRIX D'UN 2018* GARANTIE GLOBALE DU MANUFACTURIER EN VIGUEUR** APPLE CARPLAY/ANDROID AUTO, ECRAN TACTILE, CAMERA DE RECUL, CRUZE CONTROL, BLUETOOTH, SIEGES CHAUFFANTS, AIR CLIMATISE, GROUPE ELECTRIQUE COMPLET ET BIEN PLUS ENCORE.
*NOUS SOMMES OUVERT LES SAMEDIS* FINANCEMENT RAPIDE ET SIMPLE* PRIX TRÈS COMPÉTITIF* DONNACONA HONDA, LE DÉTOUR PAYANT* TOUT PRÈS DE QUEBEC ET DE TROIS-RIVIERES*COMPARABLE AU CHEVROLET CRUZE, TOYOTA COROLLA, HYUNDAI ELANTRA, NISSAN SENTRA, KIA FORTE, MAZDA 3, VW JETTA.
Pour plus de renseignements contactez l'un de nos conseillers au 1-844-273-1587
Additional Features
  • Freins ABS
  • Radio AM/FM
  • Commandes audio au volant
  • Climatisation deux zones
  • Antipatinage
  • Enjoliveurs de roues
  • Essuie-glaces intermittents
  • Horloge
  • Ordinateur de bord
  • Climatiseur automatique
  • Traction avant
  • Phares automatiques
  • Pare-chocs de couleur assortie
  • Contactez-nous pour plus de details!
  • Régulateur de vitesse
  • Contrôle de stabilité
  • Coussin gonflable conducteur
  • Vitres électriques
  • Antivol
  • Transmission Automatique
  • Caméra de recul
  • Coussins gonflables latéraux pour la tête
  • Coussin gonflable passager
  • Coussins gonflables latéraux
  • Freins à disque
  • Roue de secours - Temporaire
  • Serrure à sécurité pour enfants
  • Direction assistée
  • Lecteur MP3
  • Prise Auxiliaire
  • Rétroviseurs électriques
  • Technologie Bluetooth intégrée
  • Air climatisé
  • Banquette arrière divisé
  • Coussin gonflable - Détecteur de passager
  • Miroir vanité conducteur illuminé
  • Miroir vanité passager illuminé
  • Volant ajustable
  • Sièges tissu
  • Dégivreur de Lunette
  • Dégivreur de lunette arrière
  • Port USB
  • Rétroviseurs chauffants
  • Télédéverrouillage
  • Sièges chauffants - Avant
  • Tachymètre
  • Vitres teintées
  • Protège-capot
  • Écran multimédia

