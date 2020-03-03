Menu
2017 Honda CR-V

TOURING AWD *GARANTIE GLOBALE 2022*

2017 Honda CR-V

TOURING AWD *GARANTIE GLOBALE 2022*

Donnacona Honda

159, rue Commerciale, Donnacona, QC G3M 1W2

418-285-3220

$30,247

+ taxes & licensing

  • 73,760KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4762620
  • Stock #: 20079AD
  • VIN: 2HKRW2H94JH112678
Exterior Colour
Gris
Interior Colour
Noir
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Doors
4-door
*OBTENEZ UN 2018 POUR LE PRIX D'UN 2017** 4X4, GPS, TOIT PANORAMIQUE, DEMARREUR A DISTANCE, APPLE CARPLAY/ANDROID AUTO, SIEGES EN CUIR CHAUFFANTS, ECRAN TACTILE, CRUISE CONTROL ADAPTATIF, SYSTEME D'AIDE A LA CONDUITE, HAYON ELECTRIQUE, PHARES ANTIBROUILLARD, TOIT PANORAMIQUE, ET BIEN PLUS ENCORE.
*NOUS SOMMES OUVERT LES SAMEDIS* FINANCEMENT RAPIDE ET SIMPLE* PRIX TRÈS COMPÉTITIF* DONNACONA HONDA, LE DÉTOUR PAYANT* TOUT PRÈS DE QUEBEC ET DE TROIS-RIVIERES*COMPARABLE AU TOYOTA RAV4, HYUNDAI SANTA FE, NISSAN ROGUE, KIA SORENTO, MAZDA CX-5, VW TIGUAN.
Pour plus de renseignements contactez l'un de nos conseillers au 1-844-273-1587
Additional Features
  • Radio Satellite
  • Jantes en alliage
  • Freins ABS
  • Phares antibrouillards
  • Toit ouvrant
  • Radio AM/FM
  • Commandes audio au volant
  • Climatisation deux zones
  • Antipatinage
  • Essuie-glaces intermittents
  • Horloge
  • Ordinateur de bord
  • Climatiseur automatique
  • Phares automatiques
  • Pare-chocs de couleur assortie
  • Contactez-nous pour plus de details!
  • Régulateur de vitesse
  • Contrôle de stabilité
  • Coussin gonflable conducteur
  • Vitres électriques
  • Antivol
  • Toit ouvrant en verre
  • Transmission Automatique
  • Caméra de recul
  • Coussins gonflables latéraux pour la tête
  • Coussin gonflable passager
  • Coussins gonflables latéraux
  • Freins à disque
  • Roue de secours - Temporaire
  • Serrure à sécurité pour enfants
  • Démarrage sans clé
  • Direction assistée
  • Lecteur MP3
  • Prise Auxiliaire
  • Rétroviseur à atténuation automatique
  • Rétroviseurs électriques
  • Technologie Bluetooth intégrée
  • Air climatisé
  • Banquette arrière divisé
  • Cache bagages
  • Coussin gonflable - Détecteur de passager
  • Ensemble éclairage commodité
  • Lunette arrière coulissante
  • Miroir vanité conducteur illuminé
  • Miroir vanité passager illuminé
  • Siège conducteur - soutien lombaire
  • Siège électrique avant - Conducteur
  • Volant ajustable
  • Volant gainé de cuir
  • Ouvre-porte de garage intégré
  • Intérieur en cuir
  • Siège électrique avant - Passager
  • Démarreur à distance
  • Radio HD
  • Coffre - Ouverture à distance
  • Siège mémoire
  • Système GPS
  • Avertissement de changement de voie
  • Clé intelligente
  • Surveillance de langle mort
  • Traction intégrale
  • Dégivreur de Lunette
  • Dégivreur de lunette arrière
  • Double climatiseur automatique
  • Essuie-glace détecteur de pluie
  • Port USB
  • Rétroviseurs chauffants
  • Télédéverrouillage
  • Toit ouvrant électrique
  • Sièges chauffants
  • Sièges chauffants - Avant
  • Toit panoramique
  • Tachymètre
  • Vitres teintées
  • Hayon électrique
  • Sièges arrières chauffants
  • Système HomeLink
  • Sièges avec fonction mémoire
  • Volant chauffant
  • Écran multimédia

Donnacona Honda

Donnacona Honda

159, rue Commerciale, Donnacona, QC G3M 1W2

