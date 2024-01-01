Menu
000 km au compteur. Il est équipé dun moteur de 1.5 litres et dune transmission automatique. CARACTÉRISTIQUES DE SÉCURITÉ AVANCÉES »» Avertissement de Sortie de Voie »» Caméra de Recul »» Coussins Gonflable Latéraux »» Rétroviseurs Chauffants PERFORMANCE ET EFFICACITÉ »» Moteur 1.5 litres économe en carburant »» Transmission automatique fluide »» Conduite agile et réactive »» Efficacité énergétique optimale CONFORT »» Sièges avant chauffants »» Espace intérieur bien aménagé »» Conduite silencieuse et agréable »» Climatisation efficace TECHNOLOGIE ET CONNECTIVITÉ »» Intégration Bluetooth »» Système audio de qualité »» Commandes au volant »» Connectivité moderne et pratique ESPACE DE CHARGEMENT »» Coffre spacieux et modulable »» Sièges arrière rabattables »» Accès facile au compartiment de chargement »» Idéal pour les déplacements quotidiens APPRÉCIÉ DES AUTRES PROPRIÉTAIRES »» Fiabilité reconnue »» Consommation de carburant avantageuse »» Confort de conduite »» Technologie intuitive GARANTIE Garantie de bon fonctionnement C - 1 mois ou 1 700 km. Informations additionnelles sur la garantie: EXTENTION DE LA GARANTIE DISPONIBLE EN CONCESSION. INFORMEZ-VOUS Ã LUN DE NOS CONSEILLERS. Le NIV de ce Honda Fit Sport CVT 2020 est le 3HGGK5H61LM101517.

2020 Honda Fit

125,000 KM

Details Description Features

$22,633

+ tax & licensing
2020 Honda Fit

Sport CVT

12051202

2020 Honda Fit

Sport CVT

Location

Honda Donnacona

159, rue Commerciale, Donnacona, QC G3M 1W2

581 890-5281

$22,633

+ taxes & licensing

Used
125,000KM
VIN 3HGGK5H61LM101517

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blanc
  • Interior Colour Noir
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 2059-U8888A
  • Mileage 125,000 KM

Vehicle Description

000 km au compteur. Il est équipé d'un moteur de 1.5 litres et d'une transmission automatique.

CARACTÉRISTIQUES DE SÉCURITÉ AVANCÉES
»» Avertissement de Sortie de Voie
»» Caméra de Recul
»» Coussins Gonflable Latéraux
»» Rétroviseurs Chauffants

PERFORMANCE ET EFFICACITÉ
»» Moteur 1.5 litres économe en carburant
»» Transmission automatique fluide
»» Conduite agile et réactive
»» Efficacité énergétique optimale

CONFORT
»» Sièges avant chauffants
»» Espace intérieur bien aménagé
»» Conduite silencieuse et agréable
»» Climatisation efficace

TECHNOLOGIE ET CONNECTIVITÉ
»» Intégration Bluetooth
»» Système audio de qualité
»» Commandes au volant
»» Connectivité moderne et pratique

ESPACE DE CHARGEMENT
»» Coffre spacieux et modulable
»» Sièges arrière rabattables
»» Accès facile au compartiment de chargement
»» Idéal pour les déplacements quotidiens

APPRÉCIÉ DES AUTRES PROPRIÉTAIRES
»» Fiabilité reconnue
»» Consommation de carburant avantageuse
»» Confort de conduite
»» Technologie intuitive

GARANTIE
Garantie de bon fonctionnement C - 1 mois ou 1


700 km. Informations additionnelles sur la garantie: EXTENTION DE LA GARANTIE DISPONIBLE EN CONCESSION. INFORMEZ-VOUS Ã L'UN DE NOS CONSEILLERS.

Le NIV de ce Honda Fit Sport CVT 2020 est le 3HGGK5H61LM101517.


http://www.hondadonnacona.com/occasion/Honda-Fit-2020-id11693696.html

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

// JAMAIS ACCIDENTÉ! // Découvrez le Honda Fit 2020 version Sport CVT
un véhicule polyvalent et fiable
parfait pour les trajets quotidiens. Avec une couleur extérieure blanche et un intérieur noir
ce modèle affiche 125

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Honda Donnacona

Honda Donnacona

159, rue Commerciale, Donnacona, QC G3M 1W2

581 890-XXXX

(click to show)

581 890-5281

$22,633

+ taxes & licensing

Honda Donnacona

581 890-5281

2020 Honda Fit