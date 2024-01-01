$22,633+ tax & licensing
2020 Honda Fit
Sport CVT
Location
Honda Donnacona
159, rue Commerciale, Donnacona, QC G3M 1W2
581 890-5281
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blanc
- Interior Colour Noir
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 2059-U8888A
- Mileage 125,000 KM
Vehicle Description
000 km au compteur. Il est équipé d'un moteur de 1.5 litres et d'une transmission automatique.
CARACTÉRISTIQUES DE SÉCURITÉ AVANCÉES
»» Avertissement de Sortie de Voie
»» Caméra de Recul
»» Coussins Gonflable Latéraux
»» Rétroviseurs Chauffants
PERFORMANCE ET EFFICACITÉ
»» Moteur 1.5 litres économe en carburant
»» Transmission automatique fluide
»» Conduite agile et réactive
»» Efficacité énergétique optimale
CONFORT
»» Sièges avant chauffants
»» Espace intérieur bien aménagé
»» Conduite silencieuse et agréable
»» Climatisation efficace
TECHNOLOGIE ET CONNECTIVITÉ
»» Intégration Bluetooth
»» Système audio de qualité
»» Commandes au volant
»» Connectivité moderne et pratique
ESPACE DE CHARGEMENT
»» Coffre spacieux et modulable
»» Sièges arrière rabattables
»» Accès facile au compartiment de chargement
»» Idéal pour les déplacements quotidiens
APPRÉCIÉ DES AUTRES PROPRIÉTAIRES
»» Fiabilité reconnue
»» Consommation de carburant avantageuse
»» Confort de conduite
»» Technologie intuitive
GARANTIE
Garantie de bon fonctionnement C - 1 mois ou 1
700 km. Informations additionnelles sur la garantie: EXTENTION DE LA GARANTIE DISPONIBLE EN CONCESSION. INFORMEZ-VOUS Ã L'UN DE NOS CONSEILLERS.
Le NIV de ce Honda Fit Sport CVT 2020 est le 3HGGK5H61LM101517.
http://www.hondadonnacona.com/occasion/Honda-Fit-2020-id11693696.html
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
