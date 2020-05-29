Menu
Account
Sign In
$5,290

+ taxes & licensing

Hyundai West-Island

514-683-1666

Contact Seller
2010 Hyundai Elantra

2010 Hyundai Elantra

GL AUTO A/C CRUISE SIÈGES CHAUFFANTS GRO

Watch This Vehicle

2010 Hyundai Elantra

GL AUTO A/C CRUISE SIÈGES CHAUFFANTS GRO

Location

Hyundai West-Island

1585, boul. Hymus, Dorval, QC H9P 1J5

514-683-1666

  1. 5138837
  2. 5138837
  3. 5138837
  4. 5138837
  5. 5138837
  6. 5138837
  7. 5138837
  8. 5138837
  9. 5138837
  10. 5138837
  11. 5138837
  12. 5138837
  13. 5138837
  14. 5138837
  15. 5138837
  16. 5138837
  17. 5138837
  18. 5138837
  19. 5138837
Contact Seller

$5,290

+ taxes & licensing

  • 140,113KM
  • Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 5138837
  • Stock #: 10596A
  • VIN: KMHDU4BD5AU913582
Exterior Colour
Gris pâle
Interior Colour
Gris
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Doors
4-door
https://www.hyundaiwestisland.com/occasion/Hyundai-Elantra-2010-id7789074.html

AUTOMATIQUE, A/C, SIÈGES CHAUFFANTS, CRUISE, GROUPE ÉLECTRIQUE ET PLUS! JAMAIS ACCIDENTÉ! FINANCEMENT DISPONIBLE 2E ET 3E CHANCE!
Additional Features
  • Tapis protecteurs
  • Radio AM/FM
  • Essuie-glaces intermittents
  • Contactez-nous pour plus de details!
  • Régulateur de vitesse
  • Coussin gonflable conducteur
  • Antivol
  • Transmission Automatique
  • Coussin gonflable passager
  • Roue de secours - Temporaire
  • Serrure à sécurité pour enfants
  • Direction assistée
  • Lecteur MP3
  • Prise Auxiliaire
  • Radio avec lecteur CD
  • Air climatisé
  • Coussin gonflable - Détecteur de passager
  • Sièges baquets
  • Volant ajustable
  • Sièges tissu
  • Miroirs électriques
  • Banquette arrière divisée

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Hyundai West-Island

2011 Hyundai Accent ...
 110,162 KM
$5,990 + tax & lic
2012 Nissan Versa 20...
 72,310 KM
$7,990 + tax & lic
2012 Hyundai Elantra...
 168,957 KM
$5,990 + tax & lic

Email Dealer

Hyundai West-Island

Hyundai West-Island

1585, boul. Hymus, Dorval, QC H9P 1J5

Call Dealer

514-683-XXXX

(click to show)

514-683-1666

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory