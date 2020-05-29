Menu
Account
Sign In
$17,790

+ taxes & licensing

Hyundai West-Island

514-683-1666

Contact Seller
2015 Hyundai Santa Fe

2015 Hyundai Santa Fe

Sport 2015 2.0T LIMITED AUTO TOIT CUIR NAV MAG

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Hyundai Santa Fe

Sport 2015 2.0T LIMITED AUTO TOIT CUIR NAV MAG

Location

Hyundai West-Island

1585, boul. Hymus, Dorval, QC H9P 1J5

514-683-1666

  1. 5111144
  2. 5111144
  3. 5111144
  4. 5111144
  5. 5111144
  6. 5111144
  7. 5111144
  8. 5111144
  9. 5111144
  10. 5111144
  11. 5111144
  12. 5111144
  13. 5111144
  14. 5111144
  15. 5111144
  16. 5111144
  17. 5111144
  18. 5111144
  19. 5111144
  20. 5111144
Contact Seller

$17,790

+ taxes & licensing

  • 116,595KM
  • Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 5111144
  • Stock #: U01018
  • VIN: 5XYZUDLA5FG291010
Exterior Colour
Argent
Interior Colour
Noir
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Doors
4-door
https://www.hyundaiwestisland.com/occasion/Hyundai-Santa_Fe_Sport-2015-id7782543.html

2015, AUTOMATIQUE, AWD, A/C, MAGS, CAMÉRA DE RECUL, SYSTÈME DE NAVIGATION, TOIT OUVRANT PANORAMIQUE, SIÈGES CHAUFFANTS EN CUIR, BLUETOOTH, GROUPE ÉLECTRIQUE ET PLUS! FINANCEMENT DISPONIBLE 2E ET 3E CHANCE!
Additional Features
  • Radio Satellite
  • Freins ABS
  • Tapis protecteurs
  • Radio AM/FM
  • Commandes audio au volant
  • Climatisation deux zones
  • Antipatinage
  • Essuie-glaces intermittents
  • Phares automatiques
  • Phares antibrouillard
  • Contactez-nous pour plus de details!
  • Régulateur de vitesse
  • Contrôle de stabilité
  • Coussin gonflable conducteur
  • Antivol
  • Transmission Automatique
  • Caméra de recul
  • Coussin gonflable passager
  • Roue de secours - Temporaire
  • Serrure à sécurité pour enfants
  • Démarrage sans clé
  • Direction assistée
  • Lecteur MP3
  • Prise Auxiliaire
  • Radio avec lecteur CD
  • Technologie Bluetooth intégrée
  • Coussin gonflable - Détecteur de passager
  • Siège conducteur - soutien lombaire
  • Siège électrique avant - Conducteur
  • Volant ajustable
  • Volant gainé de cuir
  • Intérieur en cuir
  • Siège électrique avant - Passager
  • Aide au stationnement (capteurs)
  • Coffre - Ouverture à distance
  • Siège mémoire
  • Système GPS
  • Miroirs électriques
  • Phares aux Xénon
  • Toit panoramique
  • Banquette arrière divisée

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Hyundai West-Island

2015 Hyundai Elantra...
 64,094 KM
$11,490 + tax & lic
2017 Hyundai Tucson ...
 48,101 KM
$20,998 + tax & lic
2018 Hyundai Elantra...
 37,858 KM
$16,890 + tax & lic

Email Dealer

Hyundai West-Island

Hyundai West-Island

1585, boul. Hymus, Dorval, QC H9P 1J5

Call Dealer

514-683-XXXX

(click to show)

514-683-1666

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory