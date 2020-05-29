2016 Hyundai Sonata ...

Additional Features Radio Satellite

Freins ABS

Tapis protecteurs

Commandes audio au volant

Climatisation deux zones

Antipatinage

Phares automatiques

Contactez-nous pour plus de details!

Régulateur de vitesse

Contrôle de stabilité

Coussin gonflable conducteur

Antivol

Transmission Automatique

Caméra de recul

Coussin gonflable passager

Roue de secours - Temporaire

Serrure à sécurité pour enfants

Démarrage sans clé

Direction assistée

Lecteur MP3

Prise Auxiliaire

Radio avec lecteur CD

Technologie Bluetooth intégrée

Coussin gonflable - Détecteur de passager

Siège conducteur - soutien lombaire

Siège électrique avant - Conducteur

Sièges baquets

Volant ajustable

Volant gainé de cuir

Intérieur en cuir

Radio HD

Aide au stationnement (capteurs)

Coffre - Ouverture à distance

Siège mémoire

Système GPS

Miroirs électriques

Toit panoramique

Banquette arrière divisée

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.