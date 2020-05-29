Menu
$14,690

+ taxes & licensing

Hyundai West-Island

514-683-1666

2017 Hyundai Elantra

2017 Hyundai Elantra

2017 GL AUTO A/C MAGS CRUISE BT ANGLE MO

2017 Hyundai Elantra

2017 GL AUTO A/C MAGS CRUISE BT ANGLE MO

Location

Hyundai West-Island

1585, boul. Hymus, Dorval, QC H9P 1J5

514-683-1666

$14,690

+ taxes & licensing

  30,270KM
  Used
  • Listing ID: 5111180
  • Stock #: U01017
  • VIN: KMHD84LFXHU340435
Exterior Colour
Blanc
Interior Colour
Noir
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Doors
4-door
2017, AUTOMATIQUE, A/C, MAGS, CAMÉRA DE RECUL, SIÈGES CHAUFFANTS, BLUETOOTH, GROUPE ÉLECTRIQUE ET PLUS! JAMAIS ACCIDENTÉ! FINANCEMENT DISPONIBLE 2E ET 3E CHANCE!
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Android Auto
  • Apple CarPlay
Additional Features
  • Radio Satellite
  • Freins ABS
  • Tapis protecteurs
  • Radio AM/FM
  • Commandes audio au volant
  • Antipatinage
  • Essuie-glaces intermittents
  • Phares automatiques
  • Contactez-nous pour plus de details!
  • Régulateur de vitesse
  • Contrôle de stabilité
  • Coussin gonflable conducteur
  • Antivol
  • Transmission Automatique
  • Caméra de recul
  • Coussin gonflable passager
  • Roue de secours - Temporaire
  • Serrure à sécurité pour enfants
  • Direction assistée
  • Lecteur MP3
  • Prise Auxiliaire
  • Technologie Bluetooth intégrée
  • Air climatisé
  • Coussin gonflable - Détecteur de passager
  • Sièges baquets
  • Volant ajustable
  • Volant gainé de cuir
  • Sièges tissu
  • Coffre - Ouverture à distance
  • Miroirs électriques
  • Banquette arrière divisée

