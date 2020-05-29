+ taxes & licensing
514-683-1666
1585, boul. Hymus, Dorval, QC H9P 1J5
514-683-1666
+ taxes & licensing
https://www.hyundaiwestisland.com/occasion/Hyundai-Elantra-2017-id7782790.html
2017, AUTOMATIQUE, A/C, MAGS, CAMÉRA DE RECUL, SIÈGES CHAUFFANTS, BLUETOOTH, GROUPE ÉLECTRIQUE ET PLUS! JAMAIS ACCIDENTÉ! FINANCEMENT DISPONIBLE 2E ET 3E CHANCE!
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
1585, boul. Hymus, Dorval, QC H9P 1J5