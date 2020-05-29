Menu
Account
Sign In
$18,490

+ taxes & licensing

Hyundai West-Island

514-683-1666

Contact Seller
2017 Hyundai Tucson

2017 Hyundai Tucson

2.0L AUTO AWD A/C CAMÉRA BT CRUISE GROUP

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Hyundai Tucson

2.0L AUTO AWD A/C CAMÉRA BT CRUISE GROUP

Location

Hyundai West-Island

1585, boul. Hymus, Dorval, QC H9P 1J5

514-683-1666

  1. 5138834
  2. 5138834
  3. 5138834
  4. 5138834
  5. 5138834
  6. 5138834
  7. 5138834
  8. 5138834
  9. 5138834
  10. 5138834
  11. 5138834
  12. 5138834
  13. 5138834
  14. 5138834
  15. 5138834
  16. 5138834
  17. 5138834
  18. 5138834
  19. 5138834
Contact Seller

$18,490

+ taxes & licensing

  • 71,257KM
  • Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 5138834
  • Stock #: U01015
  • VIN: KM8J2CA4XHU546404
Exterior Colour
Blanc
Interior Colour
Gris
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Doors
4-door
https://www.hyundaiwestisland.com/occasion/Hyundai-Tucson-2017-id7789276.html

AUTOMATIQUE, AWD, A/C, CAMÉRA DE RECUL, SIÈGES CHAUFFANTS, BLUETOOTH, GROUPE ÉLECTRIQUE ET PLUS! JAMAIS ACCIDENTÉ! FINANCEMENT DISPONIBLE 2E ET 3E CHANCE!
Additional Features
  • Freins ABS
  • Tapis protecteurs
  • Radio AM/FM
  • Commandes audio au volant
  • Antipatinage
  • Enjoliveurs de roues
  • Essuie-glaces intermittents
  • Phares automatiques
  • Phares antibrouillard
  • Contactez-nous pour plus de details!
  • Régulateur de vitesse
  • Contrôle de stabilité
  • Coussin gonflable conducteur
  • Antivol
  • Transmission Automatique
  • Caméra de recul
  • Coussin gonflable passager
  • Roue de secours - Temporaire
  • Serrure à sécurité pour enfants
  • Direction assistée
  • Lecteur MP3
  • Prise Auxiliaire
  • Radio avec lecteur CD
  • Technologie Bluetooth intégrée
  • Air climatisé
  • Coussin gonflable - Détecteur de passager
  • Miroir vanité conducteur illuminé
  • Sièges baquets
  • Volant ajustable
  • Sièges tissu
  • Miroirs électriques
  • Banquette arrière divisée

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Hyundai West-Island

2011 Hyundai Accent ...
 110,162 KM
$5,990 + tax & lic
2012 Nissan Versa 20...
 72,310 KM
$7,990 + tax & lic
2012 Hyundai Elantra...
 168,957 KM
$5,990 + tax & lic

Email Dealer

Hyundai West-Island

Hyundai West-Island

1585, boul. Hymus, Dorval, QC H9P 1J5

Call Dealer

514-683-XXXX

(click to show)

514-683-1666

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory