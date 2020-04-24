Menu
2018 Hyundai Tucson

PREMIUM AWD AUTO A/C MAGS BT CRUISE CAMÉ

2018 Hyundai Tucson

PREMIUM AWD AUTO A/C MAGS BT CRUISE CAMÉ

Hyundai West-Island

1585, boul. Hymus, Dorval, QC H9P 1J5

514-683-1666

$21,990

+ taxes & licensing

  • 18,389KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4918368
  • Stock #: 10428A
  • VIN: KM8J3CA46JU627127
Exterior Colour
Argent
Interior Colour
Noir
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Doors
4-door
AUTOMATIQUE, AWD, A/C, MAGS, CAMÉRA DE RECUL, SIÈGES CHAUFFANTS, BLUETOOTH, GROUPE ÉLECTRIQUE ET PLUS! JAMAIS ACCIDENTÉ! FINANCEMENT DISPONIBLE 2E ET 3E CHANCE!
  • Freins ABS
  • Phares antibrouillards
  • Tapis protecteurs
  • Radio AM/FM
  • Commandes audio au volant
  • Antipatinage
  • Essuie-glaces intermittents
  • Régulateur de vitesse
  • Contrôle de stabilité
  • Coussin gonflable conducteur
  • Antivol
  • Transmission Automatique
  • Caméra de recul
  • Coussin gonflable passager
  • Roue de secours - Temporaire
  • Serrure à sécurité pour enfants
  • Direction assistée
  • Lecteur MP3
  • Prise Auxiliaire
  • Technologie Bluetooth intégrée
  • Air climatisé
  • Banquette arrière divisé
  • Coussin gonflable - Détecteur de passager
  • Sièges baquets
  • Volant ajustable
  • Volant gainé de cuir
  • Sièges tissu
  • Miroirs électriques

Hyundai West-Island

Hyundai West-Island

1585, boul. Hymus, Dorval, QC H9P 1J5

