1989 Chevrolet Caprice
1989 Chevrolet Caprice
Kenny U-Pull
2415 Chemin Tourville, Drummondville, QC J2A 3Y4
844-536-6987
$5,000
+ taxes & licensing
Used
104,510KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1G1BL51E1KR116421
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Sélectionnez la couleur extérieure...
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 104,510 KM
Vehicle Description
Roule| démarre | air climatisé | très propre| par-choc avec une petite fissure| vient avec 3 caps de roue
Vehicle Features
Interior
Air Conditioning
1989 Chevrolet Caprice