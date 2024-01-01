Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>Roule| démarre | air climatisé | très propre| par-choc avec une petite fissure| vient avec 3 caps de roue</p>

1989 Chevrolet Caprice

104,510 KM

Details Description Features

$5,000

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

1989 Chevrolet Caprice

Watch This Vehicle

1989 Chevrolet Caprice

Location

Kenny U-Pull

2415 Chemin Tourville, Drummondville, QC J2A 3Y4

844-536-6987

  1. 11500505
  2. 11500505
  3. 11500505
  4. 11500505
  5. 11500505
  6. 11500505
  7. 11500505
  8. 11500505
Contact Seller

$5,000

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
104,510KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1G1BL51E1KR116421

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Sélectionnez la couleur extérieure...
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 104,510 KM

Vehicle Description

Roule| démarre | air climatisé | très propre| par-choc avec une petite fissure| vient avec 3 caps de roue

Vehicle Features

Interior

Air Conditioning

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Kenny U-Pull

Used 2004 Toyota Corolla CE for sale in Sherbrooke, QC
2004 Toyota Corolla CE 267,348 KM $2,200 + tax & lic
Used 2006 Porsche Cayenne S for sale in Saint-Augustin-de-Desmaures, QC
2006 Porsche Cayenne S 182,000 KM $3,000 + tax & lic
Used 2010 Mercedes-Benz ML-Class ML350 4MATIC for sale in Saint-Augustin-de-Desmaures, QC
2010 Mercedes-Benz ML-Class ML350 4MATIC 202,000 KM $4,000 + tax & lic

Email Kenny U-Pull

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Kenny U-Pull

Kenny U-Pull

Kenny Drummondville

2415 Chemin Tourville, Drummondville, QC J2A 3Y4

Call Dealer

844-536-XXXX

(click to show)

844-536-6987

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$5,000

+ taxes & licensing

Kenny U-Pull

844-536-6987

Contact Seller
1989 Chevrolet Caprice