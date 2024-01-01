$2,500+ tax & licensing
1998 Chrysler Cirrus
LXi
Location
Kenny U-Pull
2415 Chemin Tourville, Drummondville, QC J2A 3Y4
844-536-6987
82,255KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1C3EJ56H0WN235852
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Sélectionnez la couleur extérieure...
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 82,255 KM
Vehicle Description
fenetre electrique / air climatiser / vient avec pneu hiver et ete / bas kilo / un peu de rouille dans le bas des portes / 4 cap de roue
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Power Windows
Power Locks
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tachometer
tilt steering
rear window defogger
Exterior
Alloy Wheels
Safety
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Child Safety Door Locks
844-536-XXXX(click to show)
