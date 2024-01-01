Menu
<p>fenetre electrique / air climatiser / vient avec pneu hiver et ete / bas kilo / un peu de rouille dans le bas des portes / 4 cap de roue</p>

1998 Chrysler Cirrus

82,255 KM

$2,500

+ tax & licensing
Kenny U-Pull

2415 Chemin Tourville, Drummondville, QC J2A 3Y4

844-536-6987

82,255KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1C3EJ56H0WN235852

  • Exterior Colour Sélectionnez la couleur extérieure...
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 82,255 KM

fenetre electrique / air climatiser / vient avec pneu hiver et ete / bas kilo / un peu de rouille dans le bas des portes / 4 cap de roue

Power Windows
Power Locks

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tachometer
tilt steering
rear window defogger

Alloy Wheels

Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Child Safety Door Locks

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Kenny Drummondville

2415 Chemin Tourville, Drummondville, QC J2A 3Y4

