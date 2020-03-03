Menu
2000 Lincoln LS

Berline 4 portes, moteur V8, boîte autom

Watch This Vehicle

2000 Lincoln LS

Berline 4 portes, moteur V8, boîte autom

Location

J. Bill Auto

4666, boul. St-Joseph, Drummondville, QC J2A 1Y6

855-255-7302

$995

+ taxes & licensing

  • 237,699KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4761081
  • Stock #: -LL2047-
  • VIN: 1LNHM87A1YY812047
Exterior Colour
Vert foncé
Interior Colour
Beige
Body Style
Sedan
Drive Type
Rear Wheel Drive
Doors
4-door
LINCOLN LS 2000
AUTOMATIQUE, TOUT ÉQUIPÉ, V8, 3.9L, BON PNEUS D'HIVER, CUIR, MAGS, TOIT OUVRANT ÉLECTRIQUE, CRUISE CONTROL, BANC CHAUFFANT, VITRES ÉLECTRIQUE, VERROUILLAGE ÉLECTRIQUE ET A DISTANCE, MIROIRS ÉLECTRIQUE, VALISE ÉLECTRIQUE, ANTI-PATINAGE, CASSETTE ALPINE, AIR CLIMATISÉ, HITCH,
237 699 KM
PRIX: 995$ +TX
J.BILL AUTO
BUR: (819) 472-6464 CELL.OU TEXTO: (819) 388-4664
Additional Features
  • Jantes en alliage
  • Freins ABS
  • Phares antibrouillards
  • Tapis protecteurs
  • Toit ouvrant
  • Radio AM/FM
  • Commandes audio au volant
  • Climatisation deux zones
  • Antipatinage
  • Essuie-glaces intermittents
  • Horloge
  • Ordinateur de bord
  • Climatiseur automatique
  • Phares automatiques
  • Contactez-nous pour plus de details!
  • Régulateur de vitesse
  • Coussin gonflable conducteur
  • Vitres électriques
  • Antivol
  • Pneus performance
  • Toit ouvrant en verre
  • Transmission Automatique
  • Coussin gonflable passager
  • Coussins gonflables latéraux
  • Freins à disque
  • Roue de secours - Temporaire
  • Serrure à sécurité pour enfants
  • Direction assistée
  • Radio avec lecteur CD
  • Rétroviseur à atténuation automatique
  • Rétroviseurs électriques
  • Air climatisé
  • Banquette arrière divisé
  • Coussin gonflable - Détecteur de passager
  • Ensemble éclairage commodité
  • Miroir vanité conducteur illuminé
  • Miroir vanité passager illuminé
  • Siège électrique avant - Conducteur
  • Sièges baquets
  • Volant ajustable
  • Volant gainé de cuir
  • Ouvre-porte de garage intégré
  • Intérieur en cuir
  • Siège électrique avant - Passager
  • Changeur de CD au tableau de bord
  • Coffre - Ouverture à distance
  • Tout équipé
  • Miroirs électriques
  • Télédéverrouillage
  • Toit ouvrant électrique
  • Lampes de lecture arrière
  • Transmission Automatique - 5 vitesses
  • Attelage remorque
  • Lecteur cassette
  • Boiseries intérieures
  • Valise électrique

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

J. Bill Auto

J. Bill Auto

4666, boul. St-Joseph, Drummondville, QC J2A 1Y6

