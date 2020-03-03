2000 Lincoln LS

4666, boul. St-Joseph, Drummondville, QC J2A 1Y6
855-255-7302
+ taxes & licensing
LINCOLN LS 2000
AUTOMATIQUE, TOUT ÉQUIPÉ, V8, 3.9L, BON PNEUS D'HIVER, CUIR, MAGS, TOIT OUVRANT ÉLECTRIQUE, CRUISE CONTROL, BANC CHAUFFANT, VITRES ÉLECTRIQUE, VERROUILLAGE ÉLECTRIQUE ET A DISTANCE, MIROIRS ÉLECTRIQUE, VALISE ÉLECTRIQUE, ANTI-PATINAGE, CASSETTE ALPINE, AIR CLIMATISÉ, HITCH,
237 699 KM
PRIX: 995$ +TX
J.BILL AUTO
BUR: (819) 472-6464 CELL.OU TEXTO: (819) 388-4664
