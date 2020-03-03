2000 Lincoln LS

Additional Features Jantes en alliage

Freins ABS

Phares antibrouillards

Tapis protecteurs

Toit ouvrant

Radio AM/FM

Commandes audio au volant

Climatisation deux zones

Antipatinage

Essuie-glaces intermittents

Horloge

Ordinateur de bord

Climatiseur automatique

Phares automatiques

Contactez-nous pour plus de details!

Régulateur de vitesse

Coussin gonflable conducteur

Vitres électriques

Antivol

Pneus performance

Toit ouvrant en verre

Transmission Automatique

Coussin gonflable passager

Coussins gonflables latéraux

Freins à disque

Roue de secours - Temporaire

Serrure à sécurité pour enfants

Direction assistée

Radio avec lecteur CD

Rétroviseur à atténuation automatique

Rétroviseurs électriques

Air climatisé

Banquette arrière divisé

Coussin gonflable - Détecteur de passager

Ensemble éclairage commodité

Miroir vanité conducteur illuminé

Miroir vanité passager illuminé

Siège électrique avant - Conducteur

Sièges baquets

Volant ajustable

Volant gainé de cuir

Ouvre-porte de garage intégré

Intérieur en cuir

Siège électrique avant - Passager

Changeur de CD au tableau de bord

Coffre - Ouverture à distance

Tout équipé

Miroirs électriques

Télédéverrouillage

Toit ouvrant électrique

Lampes de lecture arrière

Transmission Automatique - 5 vitesses

Attelage remorque

Lecteur cassette

Boiseries intérieures

Valise électrique

