2004 Honda Civic

4dr Sdn SE Manual

2004 Honda Civic

4dr Sdn SE Manual

Location

J. Bill Auto

4666, boul. St-Joseph, Drummondville, QC J2A 1Y6

855-255-7302

$995

+ taxes & licensing

  • 253,825KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4958637
  • Stock #: -HC7151-
  • VIN: 2HGES15384H917151
Exterior Colour
Noir
Interior Colour
Gris pÃ¢le
Body Style
Sedan
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Doors
4-door
HONDA CIVIC 2004 SPÃ‰CIAL EDITION
MANUEL, VERROUILLAGE Ã‰LECTRIQUE, LECTEUR CD, AIR CLIMATISÃ‰, AILERON,
253 825 KM
PRIX: 995$ +TX
J.BILL AUTO
BUR: (819) 472-6464 CELL.OU TEXTO: (819) 388-4664
Additional Features
  • Lecteur CD
  • Aileron
  • Radio AM/FM
  • Climatisation deux zones
  • Enjoliveurs de roues
  • Essuie-glaces intermittents
  • Contactez-nous pour plus de details!
  • Coussin gonflable conducteur
  • Coussin gonflable passager
  • Freins Ã  disque
  • Roue de secours - Temporaire
  • Direction assistÃ©e
  • Lecteur MP3
  • Radio avec lecteur CD
  • Air climatisÃ©
  • Banquette arriÃ¨re divisÃ©
  • Coussin gonflable - DÃ©tecteur de passager
  • Miroir vanitÃ© conducteur illuminÃ©
  • Miroir vanitÃ© passager illuminÃ©
  • SiÃ¨ges baquets
  • Volant ajustable
  • Transmission Manuelle
  • SiÃ¨ges tissu
  • Coffre - Ouverture Ã  distance
  • Transmission Manuelle - 5 vitesses
  • Prise de courant 400 W (115 V)

