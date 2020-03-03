Menu
2004 Pontiac Vibe

Familiale 4 portes à traction avant

2004 Pontiac Vibe

Familiale 4 portes à traction avant

Location

J. Bill Auto

4666, boul. St-Joseph, Drummondville, QC J2A 1Y6

855-255-7302

$1,495

+ taxes & licensing

  • 266,816KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4776663
  • Stock #: -PV4214-
  • VIN: 5Y2SL62834Z464214
Exterior Colour
Bleu fonçé
Interior Colour
Noir
Body Style
Sedan
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Doors
4-door
PONTIAC VIBE 2004
AUTOMATIQUE, TOUT ÉQUIPÉ, FOG, DÉFLECTEUR DE COPOT, RACK SUR LE TOIT, LECTEUR CD, VITRES ÉLECTRIQUE, VERROUILLAGE ÉLECTRIQUE ET A DISTANCE, MIROIRS ÉLECTRIQUE, AIR CLIMATISÉ, CRUISE CONTROL, P^RISE 12V, VIENT AVEC MAGS ET PNEUS D'ÉTÉ INCLUS ET RIMS ET PNEUS D'HIVER,
266 816 KM
PRIX : 1 495$ + TX
J.BILL AUTO
BUR: (819) 472-6464 CELL.OU TEXTO: (819) 388-4664
Additional Features
  • Jantes en alliage
  • Lecteur CD
  • Phares antibrouillards
  • Tapis protecteurs
  • Radio AM/FM
  • Climatisation deux zones
  • Enjoliveurs de roues
  • Essuie-glaces intermittents
  • Horloge
  • Traction avant
  • Phares automatiques
  • Contactez-nous pour plus de details!
  • Coussin gonflable conducteur
  • Vitres électriques
  • Porte-bagages (toit)
  • Pneus performance
  • Transmission Automatique
  • Coussin gonflable passager
  • Freins à disque
  • Serrure à sécurité pour enfants
  • Direction assistée
  • Radio avec lecteur CD
  • Air climatisé
  • Banquette arrière divisé
  • Cache bagages
  • Coussin gonflable - Détecteur de passager
  • Miroir vanité conducteur illuminé
  • Miroir vanité passager illuminé
  • Sièges baquets
  • Volant ajustable
  • Sièges tissu
  • Tout équipé
  • Verrouillage sans clé
  • Miroirs électriques
  • Prise de courant 400 W (115 V)
  • Télédéverrouillage
  • Appuie-bras central
  • Porte-gobelet
  • Siège arrière pliant
  • Jantes en Aluminium
  • Enjoliveurs
  • Intérieur Tissus
  • 4 pneus d´hiver supplémentaires inclus
  • 4 pneus d´été supplémentaire inclus

