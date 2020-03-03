2004 Pontiac Vibe

4666, boul. St-Joseph, Drummondville, QC J2A 1Y6
855-255-7302
PONTIAC VIBE 2004
AUTOMATIQUE, TOUT ÉQUIPÉ, FOG, DÉFLECTEUR DE COPOT, RACK SUR LE TOIT, LECTEUR CD, VITRES ÉLECTRIQUE, VERROUILLAGE ÉLECTRIQUE ET A DISTANCE, MIROIRS ÉLECTRIQUE, AIR CLIMATISÉ, CRUISE CONTROL, P^RISE 12V, VIENT AVEC MAGS ET PNEUS D'ÉTÉ INCLUS ET RIMS ET PNEUS D'HIVER,
266 816 KM
PRIX : 1 495$ + TX
J.BILL AUTO
BUR: (819) 472-6464 CELL.OU TEXTO: (819) 388-4664
