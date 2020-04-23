Menu
Account
Sign In

2004 Toyota Camry

V6! EXTRA PROPRE| BAS KILO

Watch This Vehicle

2004 Toyota Camry

V6! EXTRA PROPRE| BAS KILO

Location

Toyota Drummondville

10, rue Cormier, Drummondville, QC J2C 0L4

819-477-1414

Contact Seller

$6,984

+ taxes & licensing

  • 104,412KM
  • Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4897629
  • Stock #: 00730A-TOY
  • VIN: 4T1BF32K44U568205
Exterior Colour
Argent
Interior Colour
Gris
Body Style
Sedan
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
4-door
https://www.toyotadrummondville.com/occasion/Toyota-Camry-2004-id7739983.html

LA VERSION *LE* VOUS OFFRE, UN MOTEUR V6 DÉVELOPPANT 210 CHEVAUX ET 220 LBS COUPLE, LE GROUPE ÉLECTRIQUE COMPLET (VITRES, PORTES, MIROIRS), LA CLIMATISATION, LE RÉGULATEUR DE VITESSE ET BEAUCOUP PLUS ENCORE! ***REPRIS EN ÉCHANGE ICI MÊME CHEZ TOYOTA DRUMMONDVILLE. SE PROCURER UN VÉHICULE AVEC UN HISTORIQUE CONNU, C'EST RASSURANT!***
Additional Features
  • Climatisation
  • Contactez-nous pour plus de details!
  • Régulateur de vitesse
  • Vitres électriques
  • Miroirs électriques
  • Servo-direction
  • Servo-freins

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Toyota Drummondville

2004 Toyota Camry V6...
 104,412 KM
$6,984 + tax & lic
2009 Toyota Venza LI...
 185,122 KM
$8,984 + tax & lic
2016 Mazda MAZDA3 |G...
 45,037 KM
$12,490 + tax & lic
Toyota Drummondville

Toyota Drummondville

10, rue Cormier, Drummondville, QC J2C 0L4

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

819-477-XXXX

(click to show)

819-477-1414

Send A Message