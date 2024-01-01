$2,200+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2004 Toyota Sienna
CE 8 PASSENGER
2004 Toyota Sienna
CE 8 PASSENGER
Location
Kenny U-Pull
2415 Chemin Tourville, Drummondville, QC J2A 3Y4
844-536-6987
$2,200
+ taxes & licensing
252,664KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 5TDZA29C44S013186
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver Shadow Pearl
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 252,664 KM
Vehicle Description
Démarre et roule/ rouille/ pas de lumiere
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Interior
Air Conditioning
Keyless Entry
Tachometer
Tilt Steering Column
tilt steering
rear window defogger
Exterior
Rear Wiper
Automatic Headlights
Steel Wheels
Interval wipers
Front air dam
Safety
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Child Safety Door Locks
Additional Features
Telescopic steering column
Pulse Wiper
Tire Inflation-Pressure Monitor
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Email Kenny U-Pull
Kenny U-Pull
Kenny Drummondville
2415 Chemin Tourville, Drummondville, QC J2A 3Y4
Call Dealer
844-536-XXXX(click to show)
$2,200
+ taxes & licensing
Kenny U-Pull
844-536-6987
2004 Toyota Sienna