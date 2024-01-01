Menu
<p>Démarre et roule/ rouille/ pas de lumiere </p>

2004 Toyota Sienna

252,664 KM

$2,200

+ tax & licensing
CE 8 PASSENGER

Kenny U-Pull

2415 Chemin Tourville, Drummondville, QC J2A 3Y4

844-536-6987

252,664KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 5TDZA29C44S013186

  • Exterior Colour Silver Shadow Pearl
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 252,664 KM

Démarre et roule/ rouille/ pas de lumiere

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks

Air Conditioning
Keyless Entry
Tachometer
Tilt Steering Column
tilt steering
rear window defogger

Rear Wiper
Automatic Headlights
Steel Wheels
Interval wipers
Front air dam

Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Child Safety Door Locks

Telescopic steering column
Pulse Wiper
Tire Inflation-Pressure Monitor

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Kenny Drummondville

2415 Chemin Tourville, Drummondville, QC J2A 3Y4

844-536-6987

