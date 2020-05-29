Menu
Account
Sign In
$2,495

+ taxes & licensing

J. Bill Auto

855-255-7302

Contact Seller
2005 Toyota Matrix

2005 Toyota Matrix

Familiale 5 portes, boîte manuelle

Watch This Vehicle

2005 Toyota Matrix

Familiale 5 portes, boîte manuelle

Location

J. Bill Auto

4666, boul. St-Joseph, Drummondville, QC J2A 1Y6

855-255-7302

  1. 5045514
  2. 5045514
  3. 5045514
  4. 5045514
  5. 5045514
  6. 5045514
  7. 5045514
  8. 5045514
  9. 5045514
  10. 5045514
  11. 5045514
  12. 5045514
  13. 5045514
  14. 5045514
  15. 5045514
  16. 5045514
  17. 5045514
  18. 5045514
  19. 5045514
Contact Seller

$2,495

+ taxes & licensing

  • 209,131KM
  • Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 5045514
  • Stock #: -TM2863-
  • VIN: 2T1KR32E65C882863
Exterior Colour
Gris foncé
Interior Colour
Noir
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Doors
4-door
https://www.autoaubaine.com/Toyota-Matrix-c7769814.html

TOYOTA MATRIX 2005
MANUEL, VERROUILLAGE ÉLECTRIQUE, AIR CLIMATIQUE, LECTEUR CD, DÉFLECTEUR DE HOOD, WIPER ARRIÉRÉ, MIROIRS ÉLECTRIQUE,
209 131 KM
PRIX: 2 495$ + TX
J.BILL AUTO
BUR: (819) 472-6464 CELL.OU TEXTO: (819) 388-4664
Additional Features
  • Lecteur CD
  • Tapis protecteurs
  • Radio AM/FM
  • Enjoliveurs de roues
  • Essuie-glaces intermittents
  • Horloge
  • Climatisation
  • Contactez-nous pour plus de details!
  • Coussin gonflable conducteur
  • Pneus performance
  • Coussin gonflable passager
  • Freins à disque
  • Roue de secours - Temporaire
  • Serrure à sécurité pour enfants
  • Lecteur MP3
  • Radio avec lecteur CD
  • Air climatisé
  • Cache bagages
  • Coussin gonflable - Détecteur de passager
  • Miroir vanité conducteur illuminé
  • Miroir vanité passager illuminé
  • Sièges baquets
  • Volant ajustable
  • Transmission Manuelle
  • Sièges tissu
  • Transmission Manuelle - 5 vitesses
  • Verrouillage sans clé
  • Prise de courant 400 W (115 V)
  • Essuie-glace arrière
  • Siège arrière pliant
  • Enjoliveurs
  • Intérieur Tissus
  • Banquette arrière divisée

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From J. Bill Auto

2014 Mitsubishi Lanc...
 183,247 KM
$5,995 + tax & lic
2010 Ford Edge Limit...
 174,560 KM
$6,995 + tax & lic
1999 Plymouth Prowler
 46,856 KM
$32,995 + tax & lic

Email Dealer

J. Bill Auto

J. Bill Auto

4666, boul. St-Joseph, Drummondville, QC J2A 1Y6

Call Dealer

855-255-XXXX

(click to show)

855-255-7302

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory