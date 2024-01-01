Menu
<p>air clim| bas kilo</p>

2006 Pontiac G6

183,419 KM

$2,700

+ tax & licensing
2006 Pontiac G6

GTP

2006 Pontiac G6

GTP

Kenny U-Pull

2415 Chemin Tourville, Drummondville, QC J2A 3Y4

844-536-6987

$2,700

+ taxes & licensing

Used
183,419KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1G2ZM361364273761

  • Exterior Colour Sélectionnez la couleur extérieure...
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 183,419 KM

air clim| bas kilo

Traction Control
Vehicle Stability Control
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tachometer
Tilt Steering Column
tilt steering
rear window defogger

Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Automatic Headlights
Fog Lamps
Interval wipers

Subwoofer
Telescopic steering column
Pulse Wiper
Second Row Folding Seat
Trunk Anti Trap Device
Vehicle Anti-Theft

Kenny U-Pull

Kenny U-Pull

Kenny Drummondville

2415 Chemin Tourville, Drummondville, QC J2A 3Y4

2006 Pontiac G6