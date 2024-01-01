$2,700+ tax & licensing
2006 Pontiac G6
GTP
Location
Kenny U-Pull
2415 Chemin Tourville, Drummondville, QC J2A 3Y4
844-536-6987
Used
183,419KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1G2ZM361364273761
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Sélectionnez la couleur extérieure...
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 2-door
- Mileage 183,419 KM
Vehicle Description
air clim| bas kilo
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
Vehicle Stability Control
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tachometer
Tilt Steering Column
tilt steering
rear window defogger
Exterior
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Automatic Headlights
Fog Lamps
Interval wipers
Additional Features
Subwoofer
Telescopic steering column
Pulse Wiper
Second Row Folding Seat
Trunk Anti Trap Device
Vehicle Anti-Theft
