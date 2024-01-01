Menu
<p>Démarre et roule/ Lumiere du moteur allumer/ tremblement quand inactif</p>

2007 BMW 3 Series

244,634 KM

$2,800

Kenny U-Pull

2415 Chemin Tourville, Drummondville, QC J2A 3Y4

844-536-6987

244,634KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN WBAWC33557PC86617

  • Exterior Colour Space Gray Metallic
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 244,634 KM

Démarre et roule/ Lumiere du moteur allumer/ tremblement quand inactif

Traction Control
Power Brakes
Vehicle Stability Control
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tachometer
Tilt Steering Column
tilt steering
Trip Computer
rear window defogger
woodgrain trim
Leather Steering Wheel

Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Power Sunroof
Sunroof
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Fog Lamps
Interval wipers
Front air dam

STEERING MOUNTED CONTROLS
Subwoofer
Telescopic steering column
Front side airbag
Pulse Wiper
Second Row Folding Seat
Side Head Curtain Airbag
Trunk Anti Trap Device
Heated Exterior Mirror
Cargo Area TieDown
High Density Discharge Lights
Vehicle Anti-Theft
Electronic Brake Assistance
Tire Inflation-Pressure Monitor

