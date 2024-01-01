$2,800+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2007 BMW 3 Series
328xi
2007 BMW 3 Series
328xi
Location
Kenny U-Pull
2415 Chemin Tourville, Drummondville, QC J2A 3Y4
844-536-6987
$2,800
+ taxes & licensing
244,634KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN WBAWC33557PC86617
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Space Gray Metallic
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 2-door
- Mileage 244,634 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
Démarre et roule/ Lumiere du moteur allumer/ tremblement quand inactif
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
Power Brakes
Vehicle Stability Control
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tachometer
Tilt Steering Column
tilt steering
Trip Computer
rear window defogger
woodgrain trim
Leather Steering Wheel
Exterior
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Power Sunroof
Sunroof
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Fog Lamps
Interval wipers
Front air dam
Additional Features
STEERING MOUNTED CONTROLS
Subwoofer
Telescopic steering column
Front side airbag
Pulse Wiper
Second Row Folding Seat
Side Head Curtain Airbag
Trunk Anti Trap Device
Heated Exterior Mirror
Cargo Area TieDown
High Density Discharge Lights
Vehicle Anti-Theft
Electronic Brake Assistance
Tire Inflation-Pressure Monitor
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Kenny U-Pull
1993 Mazda Miata MX-5 258,000 KM $3,000 + tax & lic
2003 MINI Cooper 131,244 KM $2,500 + tax & lic
2010 Mazda MAZDA3 I Sport 119,639 KM $2,750 + tax & lic
Email Kenny U-Pull
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Kenny U-Pull
Kenny Drummondville
2415 Chemin Tourville, Drummondville, QC J2A 3Y4
Call Dealer
844-536-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$2,800
+ taxes & licensing
Kenny U-Pull
844-536-6987
2007 BMW 3 Series