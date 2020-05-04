Menu
Account
Sign In

2007 Nissan Sentra

Berline 4 portes I4, CVT 2,0 S

Watch This Vehicle

2007 Nissan Sentra

Berline 4 portes I4, CVT 2,0 S

Location

J. Bill Auto

4666, boul. St-Joseph, Drummondville, QC J2A 1Y6

855-255-7302

  1. 4958619
  2. 4958619
  3. 4958619
  4. 4958619
  5. 4958619
  6. 4958619
  7. 4958619
  8. 4958619
  9. 4958619
  10. 4958619
  11. 4958619
  12. 4958619
  13. 4958619
  14. 4958619
  15. 4958619
  16. 4958619
  17. 4958619
  18. 4958619
Contact Seller

$995

+ taxes & licensing

  • 200,229KM
  • Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4958619
  • Stock #: -NS1657-
  • VIN: 3N1AB61E97L681657
Exterior Colour
Noir
Interior Colour
Gris pâle
Body Style
Sedan
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Doors
4-door
https://www.autoaubaine.com/Nissan-Sentra-c7750235.html

NISSAN SENTRA 2007 2.0 S
AUTOMATIQUE, TOUT ÉQUIPÉ, 4C, 2.0L, PNEUS HIVER NEUF, CRUISE CONTROL, VERROUILLAGE A DISTANCE, VITRES ÉLECTRIQUE, MIROIRS ÉLECTRIQUE, LECTEUR CD, MP3, PRISE AUX., AIR CLIMATISÉ, VIENT AVEC 2 CLÉ ET DEUX MANETTE, NOTE TUNE,
200 229 KM
PRIX: 995$ + TX
J.BILL AUTO
BUR: (819) 472-6464 CELL.OU TEXTO: (819) 388-4664
Additional Features
  • Freins ABS
  • Lecteur CD
  • Radio AM/FM
  • Climatisation deux zones
  • Enjoliveurs de roues
  • Essuie-glaces intermittents
  • Horloge
  • Climatisation
  • Contactez-nous pour plus de details!
  • Régulateur de vitesse
  • Coussin gonflable conducteur
  • Vitres électriques
  • Pneus performance
  • Transmission Automatique
  • Coussin gonflable passager
  • Coussins gonflables latéraux
  • Freins à disque
  • Roue de secours - Temporaire
  • Serrure à sécurité pour enfants
  • Direction assistée
  • Lecteur MP3
  • Prise Auxiliaire
  • Radio avec lecteur CD
  • Rétroviseurs électriques
  • Air climatisé
  • Banquette arrière divisé
  • Coussin gonflable - Détecteur de passager
  • Miroir vanité conducteur illuminé
  • Miroir vanité passager illuminé
  • Sièges baquets
  • Volant ajustable
  • Sièges tissu
  • Coffre - Ouverture à distance
  • Tout équipé
  • Verrouillage sans clé
  • Miroirs électriques
  • Prise de courant 400 W (115 V)
  • Télédéverrouillage
  • Lampes de lecture arrière
  • Intérieur Tissus

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From J. Bill Auto

2004 Honda Civic 4dr...
 253,825 KM
$995 + tax & lic
2007 Nissan Sentra B...
 200,229 KM
$995 + tax & lic
2010 Ford Edge Limit...
 174,560 KM
$6,995 + tax & lic
J. Bill Auto

J. Bill Auto

4666, boul. St-Joseph, Drummondville, QC J2A 1Y6

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

855-255-XXXX

(click to show)

855-255-7302

Send A Message