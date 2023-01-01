2007 Toyota Yaris

$2,800 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 8 9 , 6 3 5 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition

Listing ID: 9621079

9621079 Stock #: 36-23-017898-07

36-23-017898-07 VIN: JTDBT923971029576

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Silver Streak Mica

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Manual / Standard

Doors 4-door

Mileage 189,635 KM

Vehicle Features Additional Features • Air Conditioning • Tilt Steering • Pulse Wiper • Tachometer • Second Row Folding Seat • Tilt Steering Column • Fro...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.