$2,800
+ taxes & licensing
Kenny U-Pull
844-536-6987
2008 BMW 3 Series
2008 BMW 3 Series
323i
Kenny U-Pull
2415 Chemin Tourville, Drummondville, QC J2A 3Y4
844-536-6987
$2,800
+ taxes & licensing
192,111KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 9621076
- Stock #: 36-23-
- VIN: WBAVH13528KC98966
- Exterior Colour No data
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 192,111 KM
VÉHICULE NON-INSPECTÉ, SUSPENSION ARRIERE ET DIRECTION EN TROUBLEAS IS - This vehicle is being sold as-is, unfit, and is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser’s expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition. Prices are plus HST and licencing fees. Please Note: This is a Used Vehicle. The equipment listed above is the configuration of the vehicle as originally sold. Items such as Satellite Radio, OnStar and other service subscriptions, original tires, and removable accessories (such as cargo nets) may or may not be included with the vehicle. Mileage was accurate at the time of listing. Check with Kenny U-Pull Drummondville to confirm details or for more information.
• Power Windows • Power Mirrors • Power Locks • Air Conditioning • Tilt Steering • Sunroof • Cruise Control &nb...
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
2415 Chemin Tourville, Drummondville, QC J2A 3Y4