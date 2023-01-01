Menu
2008 BMW 3 Series

192,111 KM

Details Description Features

$2,800

+ tax & licensing
$2,800

+ taxes & licensing

Kenny U-Pull

844-536-6987

2008 BMW 3 Series

2008 BMW 3 Series

323i

2008 BMW 3 Series

323i

Location

Kenny U-Pull

2415 Chemin Tourville, Drummondville, QC J2A 3Y4

844-536-6987

$2,800

+ taxes & licensing

192,111KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9621076
  • Stock #: 36-23-
  • VIN: WBAVH13528KC98966

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour No data
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 192,111 KM

Vehicle Description

VÉHICULE NON-INSPECTÉ, SUSPENSION ARRIERE ET DIRECTION EN TROUBLE

AS IS - This vehicle is being sold as-is, unfit, and is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser’s expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition. Prices are plus HST and licencing fees. Please Note: This is a Used Vehicle. The equipment listed above is the configuration of the vehicle as originally sold. Items such as Satellite Radio, OnStar and other service subscriptions, original tires, and removable accessories (such as cargo nets) may or may not be included with the vehicle. Mileage was accurate at the time of listing. Check with Kenny U-Pull Drummondville to confirm details or for more information.

Vehicle Features

• Power Windows  • Power Mirrors  • Power Locks  • Air Conditioning  • Tilt Steering  • Sunroof  • Cruise Control &nb...

