<p>Roule et demarre / bas kilo / boite 6 pied / porte electrique avec vitre electrique / air climatiser / marche pied cote passager et conducteur / auto tres propre</p>

2008 Ford F-150

$4,000

2008 Ford F-150

XLT

2008 Ford F-150

XLT

Kenny U-Pull

2415 Chemin Tourville, Drummondville, QC J2A 3Y4

844-536-6987

$4,000

Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1FTPW14598KC10069

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Bright Red/Pueblo Gold Metallic
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 0

Vehicle Description

Roule et demarre / bas kilo / boite 6 pied / porte electrique avec vitre electrique / air climatiser / marche pied cote passager et conducteur / auto tres propre

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tachometer
Tilt Steering Column
tilt steering

Mechanical

Trailer Hitch

Exterior

tinted windows
Automatic Headlights
Steel Wheels
Interval wipers
Front air dam
Locking Tailgate

Safety

Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Child Safety Door Locks

Additional Features

STEERING MOUNTED CONTROLS
CARGO LIGHT
Pulse Wiper
Second Row Folding Seat
Cargo Area TieDown
Vehicle Anti-Theft
Tire Inflation-Pressure Monitor

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Kenny U-Pull

Kenny U-Pull

Kenny Drummondville

2415 Chemin Tourville, Drummondville, QC J2A 3Y4

$4,000

+ taxes & licensing

Kenny U-Pull

844-536-6987

2008 Ford F-150