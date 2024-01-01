$4,000+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2008 Ford F-150
XLT
2008 Ford F-150
XLT
Location
Kenny U-Pull
2415 Chemin Tourville, Drummondville, QC J2A 3Y4
844-536-6987
$4,000
+ taxes & licensing
CALL
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 1FTPW14598KC10069
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Bright Red/Pueblo Gold Metallic
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 0
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
Roule et demarre / bas kilo / boite 6 pied / porte electrique avec vitre electrique / air climatiser / marche pied cote passager et conducteur / auto tres propre
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tachometer
Tilt Steering Column
tilt steering
Mechanical
Trailer Hitch
Exterior
tinted windows
Automatic Headlights
Steel Wheels
Interval wipers
Front air dam
Locking Tailgate
Safety
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Child Safety Door Locks
Additional Features
STEERING MOUNTED CONTROLS
CARGO LIGHT
Pulse Wiper
Second Row Folding Seat
Cargo Area TieDown
Vehicle Anti-Theft
Tire Inflation-Pressure Monitor
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Kenny U-Pull
2009 Kia Rondo LX 198,251 KM $2,500 + tax & lic
2006 Honda Accord LX SE 233,315 KM $2,360 + tax & lic
2013 Audi A4 2.0T Quattro w/ Tiptronic 196,461 KM $3,980 + tax & lic
Email Kenny U-Pull
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Kenny U-Pull
Kenny Drummondville
2415 Chemin Tourville, Drummondville, QC J2A 3Y4
Call Dealer
844-536-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$4,000
+ taxes & licensing
Kenny U-Pull
844-536-6987
2008 Ford F-150