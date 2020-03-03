2008 Ford Focus

4666, boul. St-Joseph, Drummondville, QC J2A 1Y6
855-255-7302
FORD FOCUS SE 2008
TOUT ÉQUIPÉ, MANUEL, LECTEUR CD, MP3, PRISE AUX., VITRES ÉLECTRIQUE, MIROIRS ÉLECTRIQUE, VERROUILLAGE ÉLECTRIQUE, AIR CLIMATISÉ, BON PNEUS, MIROIRS CHAUFFANT,
246 308 KM
PRIX: 995$ + TX
J.BILL AUTO
BUR: (819) 472-6464 CELL.OU TEXTO: (819) 388-4664
