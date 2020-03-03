Menu
2008 Ford Focus

Berline SE 4 portes

Location

J. Bill Auto

4666, boul. St-Joseph, Drummondville, QC J2A 1Y6

855-255-7302

$995

+ taxes & licensing

  • 246,308KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4776657
  • Stock #: -FF0795-
  • VIN: 1FAHP34N48W290795
Exterior Colour
Rouge
Interior Colour
Noir
Body Style
Sedan
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Doors
4-door
FORD FOCUS SE 2008
TOUT ÉQUIPÉ, MANUEL, LECTEUR CD, MP3, PRISE AUX., VITRES ÉLECTRIQUE, MIROIRS ÉLECTRIQUE, VERROUILLAGE ÉLECTRIQUE, AIR CLIMATISÉ, BON PNEUS, MIROIRS CHAUFFANT,
246 308 KM
PRIX: 995$ + TX
J.BILL AUTO
BUR: (819) 472-6464 CELL.OU TEXTO: (819) 388-4664
Additional Features
  • Radio Satellite
  • Lecteur CD
  • Tapis protecteurs
  • Radio AM/FM
  • Climatisation deux zones
  • Enjoliveurs de roues
  • Essuie-glaces intermittents
  • Horloge
  • Climatisation
  • Traction avant
  • Contactez-nous pour plus de details!
  • Coussin gonflable conducteur
  • Vitres électriques
  • Coussin gonflable passager
  • Coussins gonflables latéraux
  • Freins à disque
  • Roue de secours - Temporaire
  • Direction assistée
  • Lecteur MP3
  • Prise Auxiliaire
  • Radio avec lecteur CD
  • Rétroviseurs électriques
  • Air climatisé
  • Banquette arrière divisé
  • Coussin gonflable - Détecteur de passager
  • Miroir vanité conducteur illuminé
  • Miroir vanité passager illuminé
  • Sièges baquets
  • Volant ajustable
  • Transmission Manuelle
  • Sièges tissu
  • Transmission Manuelle - 5 vitesses
  • Tout équipé
  • Miroirs électriques
  • Appuie-bras central
  • Porte-gobelet

