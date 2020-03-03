2008 Ford Focus

Additional Features Radio Satellite

Lecteur CD

Tapis protecteurs

Radio AM/FM

Climatisation deux zones

Enjoliveurs de roues

Essuie-glaces intermittents

Horloge

Climatisation

Traction avant

Contactez-nous pour plus de details!

Coussin gonflable conducteur

Vitres électriques

Coussin gonflable passager

Coussins gonflables latéraux

Freins à disque

Roue de secours - Temporaire

Direction assistée

Lecteur MP3

Prise Auxiliaire

Radio avec lecteur CD

Rétroviseurs électriques

Air climatisé

Banquette arrière divisé

Coussin gonflable - Détecteur de passager

Miroir vanité conducteur illuminé

Miroir vanité passager illuminé

Sièges baquets

Volant ajustable

Transmission Manuelle

Sièges tissu

Transmission Manuelle - 5 vitesses

Tout équipé

Miroirs électriques

Appuie-bras central

Porte-gobelet

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.