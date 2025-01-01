Menu
<p>demarre/ roule</p><p>check engin/ code moteurs: P0 037$07E8, P20 06$07E8</p><p>strap a changer </p><p>vitres electriques </p><p>retoviseur electrique</p><p>sieges tissus </p><p>chauffage/ air climatiser</p><p>radio am/ fm</p><p>demarreur a distance</p><p>cruise controle</p><p>interieur du vehicule propre</p>

2008 Mazda CX-7

260,885 KM

$2,800

+ tax & licensing
2008 Mazda CX-7

Touring

2008 Mazda CX-7

Touring

Location

Kenny U-Pull

2415 Chemin Tourville, Drummondville, QC J2A 3Y4

844-536-6987

Used
260,885KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN JM3ER293780172517

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Brilliant Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 260,885 KM

Vehicle Description

Exterior

Spoiler

Interior

Tachometer

Additional Features

air_conditioning
cruise_control
tinted_windows
traction_control
alloy_wheels
keyless_entry
Power_Brakes
Power_Windows
Power_Mirrors
Power_Locks
Tilt_Steering
Power_Lumbar_Support
Leather_Steering_Wheel
Remote_Auto_Starter
Steering_Mounted_Controls
Tire_Inflation_Pressure_Monitor
Electronic_Brake_Assistance
Vehicle_Stability_Control
Driver_Airbag
Front_Side_Airbag
Passenger_Airbag
Side_Head_Curtain_Airbag
Child_Safety_Door_Locks
Vehicle_Anti_Theft
Rear_Wiper
Pulse_Wiper
Rear_Window_Defogger
Tilt_Steering_Column
Interval_Wipers
Second_Row_Folding_Seat
Cargo_Area_TieDown
Front_Air_Dam
Cargo_Area_Cover
CD_Changer

Kenny U-Pull

Kenny U-Pull

Kenny Drummondville

2415 Chemin Tourville, Drummondville, QC J2A 3Y4

844-536-XXXX

844-536-6987

Kenny U-Pull

844-536-6987

2008 Mazda CX-7