2008 Mazda CX-7
Touring
Location
Kenny U-Pull
2415 Chemin Tourville, Drummondville, QC J2A 3Y4
844-536-6987
$2,800
+ taxes & licensing
Used
260,885KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN JM3ER293780172517
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Brilliant Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 260,885 KM
Vehicle Description
demarre/ roule
check engin/ code moteurs: P0 037$07E8, P20 06$07E8
strap a changer
vitres electriques
retoviseur electrique
sieges tissus
chauffage/ air climatiser
radio am/ fm
demarreur a distance
cruise controle
interieur du vehicule propre
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Spoiler
Interior
Tachometer
Additional Features
air_conditioning
cruise_control
tinted_windows
traction_control
alloy_wheels
keyless_entry
Power_Brakes
Power_Windows
Power_Mirrors
Power_Locks
Tilt_Steering
Power_Lumbar_Support
Leather_Steering_Wheel
Remote_Auto_Starter
Steering_Mounted_Controls
Tire_Inflation_Pressure_Monitor
Electronic_Brake_Assistance
Vehicle_Stability_Control
Driver_Airbag
Front_Side_Airbag
Passenger_Airbag
Side_Head_Curtain_Airbag
Child_Safety_Door_Locks
Vehicle_Anti_Theft
Rear_Wiper
Pulse_Wiper
Rear_Window_Defogger
Tilt_Steering_Column
Interval_Wipers
Second_Row_Folding_Seat
Cargo_Area_TieDown
Front_Air_Dam
Cargo_Area_Cover
CD_Changer
