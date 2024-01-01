Menu
<p>Exhaust à resouder | manque de fréon | auto manuel | bas kilo | défaut carrosserie</p>

2008 Subaru Impreza

146,093 KM

$2,650

$2,650 + tax & licensing
2008 Subaru Impreza

2.5i

2008 Subaru Impreza

2.5i

Location

Kenny U-Pull

2415 Chemin Tourville, Drummondville, QC J2A 3Y4

844-536-6987

$2,650

+ taxes & licensing

Used
146,093KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN JF1GH62698G807010

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Sélectionnez la couleur extérieure...
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 146,093 KM

Vehicle Description

Exhaust à resouder | manque de fréon | auto manuel | bas kilo | défaut carrosserie

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tachometer
Tilt Steering Column
tilt steering
Trip Computer
rear window defogger
Cargo Area Cover

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Rear Wiper
Automatic Headlights
Steel Wheels
Interval wipers
Front air dam

Mechanical

Locking Differential

Safety

Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Child Safety Door Locks

Additional Features

Front side airbag
Pulse Wiper
Second Row Folding Seat
Side Head Curtain Airbag
Cargo Area TieDown
Vehicle Anti-Theft
Tire Inflation-Pressure Monitor

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Kenny U-Pull

Kenny U-Pull

Kenny Drummondville

2415 Chemin Tourville, Drummondville, QC J2A 3Y4

844-536-XXXX

844-536-6987

$2,650

+ taxes & licensing

Kenny U-Pull

844-536-6987

2008 Subaru Impreza