2009 Chevrolet Equinox

Additional Features Freins ABS

Lecteur CD

Radio AM/FM

Climatisation deux zones

Essuie-glaces intermittents

Horloge

Climatisation

Traction avant

Phares automatiques

Contactez-nous pour plus de details!

Régulateur de vitesse

Contrôle de stabilité

Coussin gonflable conducteur

Vitres électriques

Antivol

Transmission Automatique

Coussin gonflable passager

Freins à disque

Serrure à sécurité pour enfants

Démarrage sans clé

Direction assistée

Lecteur MP3

Prise Auxiliaire

Radio avec lecteur CD

Rétroviseurs électriques

Air climatisé

Coussin gonflable - Détecteur de passager

Miroir vanité conducteur illuminé

Miroir vanité passager illuminé

Sièges baquets

Volant ajustable

Démarreur à distance

Sièges tissu

Coffre - Ouverture à distance

Tout équipé

Verrouillage sans clé

Miroirs électriques

Prise de courant 400 W (115 V)

Télédéverrouillage

Appuie-bras central

Essuie-glace arrière

Lampes de lecture arrière

Porte-gobelet

Siège arrière pliant

Jantes en Aluminium

Intérieur Tissus

Vitres teintées

Transmission Automatique - 5 vitesses

Attelage remorque

Dégivreur à distance

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.