2009 Chevrolet Equinox

4666, boul. St-Joseph, Drummondville, QC J2A 1Y6
855-255-7302
CHEVROLET EQUINOX LS 2009
TOUT ÉQUIPÉ, AUTOMATIQUE, LECTEUR CD MP3, PRISE AUX., DEUX SET DE MAGS DE COMPAGNIE ÉTÉ ET HIVER, DÉMARREURS ET VERROUILLAGE A DISTANCE, DÉFLECTEUR DE CAPOT ET DE FENÊTRE, ANTI-ROUILLE FAITE, RACK SUR LE TOIT, HITCH, GARD DE BOUE,
* GARANTIE 1 ANS OU 20 000 COMPRIS KM *
99 148 KM
PRIX: 4 495$ + TX
J.BILL AUTO
BUR:(819) 472-6464 CELL.OU TEXTO: (819) 388-4664
