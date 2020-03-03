Menu
2009 Chevrolet Equinox

Traction avant 4 portes LS

2009 Chevrolet Equinox

Traction avant 4 portes LS

J. Bill Auto

4666, boul. St-Joseph, Drummondville, QC J2A 1Y6

855-255-7302

$4,495

+ taxes & licensing

  • 99,148KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4761087
  • Stock #: -CE4513-
  • VIN: 2CNDL13FX96244513
Exterior Colour
Argent
Interior Colour
Gris pâle
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Doors
4-door
CHEVROLET EQUINOX LS 2009
TOUT ÉQUIPÉ, AUTOMATIQUE, LECTEUR CD MP3, PRISE AUX., DEUX SET DE MAGS DE COMPAGNIE ÉTÉ ET HIVER, DÉMARREURS ET VERROUILLAGE A DISTANCE, DÉFLECTEUR DE CAPOT ET DE FENÊTRE, ANTI-ROUILLE FAITE, RACK SUR LE TOIT, HITCH, GARD DE BOUE,
* GARANTIE 1 ANS OU 20 000 COMPRIS KM *
99 148 KM
PRIX: 4 495$ + TX
J.BILL AUTO
BUR:(819) 472-6464 CELL.OU TEXTO: (819) 388-4664
Additional Features
  • Freins ABS
  • Lecteur CD
  • Radio AM/FM
  • Climatisation deux zones
  • Essuie-glaces intermittents
  • Horloge
  • Climatisation
  • Traction avant
  • Phares automatiques
  • Contactez-nous pour plus de details!
  • Régulateur de vitesse
  • Contrôle de stabilité
  • Coussin gonflable conducteur
  • Vitres électriques
  • Antivol
  • Transmission Automatique
  • Coussin gonflable passager
  • Freins à disque
  • Serrure à sécurité pour enfants
  • Démarrage sans clé
  • Direction assistée
  • Lecteur MP3
  • Prise Auxiliaire
  • Radio avec lecteur CD
  • Rétroviseurs électriques
  • Air climatisé
  • Coussin gonflable - Détecteur de passager
  • Miroir vanité conducteur illuminé
  • Miroir vanité passager illuminé
  • Sièges baquets
  • Volant ajustable
  • Démarreur à distance
  • Sièges tissu
  • Coffre - Ouverture à distance
  • Tout équipé
  • Verrouillage sans clé
  • Miroirs électriques
  • Prise de courant 400 W (115 V)
  • Télédéverrouillage
  • Appuie-bras central
  • Essuie-glace arrière
  • Lampes de lecture arrière
  • Porte-gobelet
  • Siège arrière pliant
  • Jantes en Aluminium
  • Intérieur Tissus
  • Vitres teintées
  • Transmission Automatique - 5 vitesses
  • Attelage remorque
  • Dégivreur à distance

