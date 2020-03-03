2009 Dodge Caliber

4666, boul. St-Joseph, Drummondville, QC J2A 1Y6
855-255-7302
+ taxes & licensing
DODGE CALIBER SXT 2009
AUTOMATIQUE, TOUT ÉQUIPÉ, VITRES ÉLECTRIQUE, MIROIRS ÉLECTRIQUE, VERROUILLAGE ÉLECTRIQUE ET A DISTANCE, DÉFLECTEUR DE CAPOT, VITRES TEINTÉ, WIPER ARRIÉRÉ, AIR CLIMATISÉ, LECTEUR CD, PRISE AUX., CRUISE CONTROL,
111 061 KM
PRIX: 1995$ + TX
J.BILL AUTO
BUR: (819) 472-6464 CELL.OU TEXTO: (819) 388-4664
