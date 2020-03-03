Menu
Account
Sign In

2009 Dodge Caliber

modèle HB SXT 4 portes

Watch This Vehicle

2009 Dodge Caliber

modèle HB SXT 4 portes

Location

J. Bill Auto

4666, boul. St-Joseph, Drummondville, QC J2A 1Y6

855-255-7302

Contact Seller

$1,995

+ taxes & licensing

  • 111,061KM
  • Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4780557
  • Stock #: -DC7863-
  • VIN: 1B3HB48A89D127863
Exterior Colour
Blanc
Interior Colour
Noir
Body Style
Sedan
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Doors
4-door
https://www.autoaubaine.com/Dodge-Caliber-c7727714.html

DODGE CALIBER SXT 2009
AUTOMATIQUE, TOUT ÉQUIPÉ, VITRES ÉLECTRIQUE, MIROIRS ÉLECTRIQUE, VERROUILLAGE ÉLECTRIQUE ET A DISTANCE, DÉFLECTEUR DE CAPOT, VITRES TEINTÉ, WIPER ARRIÉRÉ, AIR CLIMATISÉ, LECTEUR CD, PRISE AUX., CRUISE CONTROL,
111 061 KM
PRIX: 1995$ + TX
J.BILL AUTO
BUR: (819) 472-6464 CELL.OU TEXTO: (819) 388-4664
Additional Features
  • Freins ABS
  • Lecteur CD
  • Phares antibrouillards
  • Tapis protecteurs
  • Radio AM/FM
  • Climatisation deux zones
  • Enjoliveurs de roues
  • Essuie-glaces intermittents
  • Horloge
  • Traction avant
  • Contactez-nous pour plus de details!
  • Coussin gonflable conducteur
  • Vitres électriques
  • Transmission Automatique
  • Coussins gonflables latéraux pour la tête
  • Coussin gonflable passager
  • Coussins gonflables latéraux
  • Freins à disque
  • Roue de secours - Temporaire
  • Serrure à sécurité pour enfants
  • Direction assistée
  • Lecteur MP3
  • Prise Auxiliaire
  • Radio avec lecteur CD
  • Rétroviseurs électriques
  • Air climatisé
  • Banquette arrière divisé
  • Cache bagages
  • Coussin gonflable - Détecteur de passager
  • Miroir vanité conducteur illuminé
  • Miroir vanité passager illuminé
  • Sièges baquets
  • Volant ajustable
  • Sièges tissu
  • Tout équipé
  • Verrouillage sans clé
  • Miroirs électriques
  • Prise de courant 400 W (115 V)
  • Télédéverrouillage
  • Appuie-bras central
  • Déverrouillage à distance
  • Lampes de lecture arrière
  • Porte-gobelet
  • Siège arrière pliant
  • Enjoliveurs
  • Intérieur Tissus
  • Vitres teintées

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From J. Bill Auto

2004 Pontiac Vibe Fa...
 266,816 KM
$1,495 + tax & lic
2008 Ford Focus Berl...
 246,308 KM
$995 + tax & lic
2013 Nissan Sentra B...
 117,200 KM
$4,995 + tax & lic
J. Bill Auto

J. Bill Auto

4666, boul. St-Joseph, Drummondville, QC J2A 1Y6

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

855-255-XXXX

(click to show)

855-255-7302

Send A Message