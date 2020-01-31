Menu
2009 GMC Acadia

4 portes, traction avant SLE

2009 GMC Acadia

4 portes, traction avant SLE

Location

J. Bill Auto

4666, boul. St-Joseph, Drummondville, QC J2A 1Y6

855-255-7302

$3,995

+ taxes & licensing

  • 234,634KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4628523
  • Stock #: -CA6032-
  • VIN: 1GKER13D69J206032
Exterior Colour
Blanc
Interior Colour
Noir
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Doors
4-door
https://www.autoaubaine.com/GMC-Acadia-c7695854.html

GMC ACADIA 2009 SLE
7 PASSAGERS, AUTOMATIQUE, TOUT ÉQUIPÉ, MAGS, DÉJÀ SUR BON PNEUS D'HIVER BLIZZAK, FOG, RACK SUR LE TOIT, VITRES TEINTÉ, HITCH, LECTEUR CD, MP3, PRISE AUX., AIR CLIMATISÉ, CRUISE CONTROL, LUMIÈRE AUTOMATIQUE,
234 634 KM
PRIX: 3 995$ +TX
J.BILL AUTO
BUR: (819)472-6464 CELL.OU TEXTO: (819) 388-4664
Additional Features
  • Freins ABS
  • Lecteur CD
  • Phares antibrouillards
  • Tapis protecteurs
  • Radio AM/FM
  • Climatisation deux zones
  • Essuie-glaces intermittents
  • Horloge
  • Traction avant
  • Phares automatiques
  • Contactez-nous pour plus de details!
  • Régulateur de vitesse
  • Contrôle de stabilité
  • Coussin gonflable conducteur
  • Vitres électriques
  • Antivol
  • Transmission Automatique
  • Transmission Automatique - 6 vitesses
  • Coussins gonflables latéraux pour la tête
  • Coussin gonflable passager
  • Coussins gonflables latéraux
  • Freins à disque
  • Roue de secours - Temporaire
  • Serrure à sécurité pour enfants
  • Direction assistée
  • Lecteur MP3
  • Prise Auxiliaire
  • Radio avec lecteur CD
  • Rétroviseurs électriques
  • Air climatisé
  • Banquette arrière divisé
  • Coussin gonflable - Détecteur de passager
  • Ensemble éclairage commodité
  • Lunette arrière coulissante
  • Miroir vanité conducteur illuminé
  • Miroir vanité passager illuminé
  • Sièges baquets
  • Volant ajustable
  • Climatisation arrière
  • Sièges de troisième rangée
  • Sièges tissu
  • Système GPS
  • Tout équipé
  • Verrouillage sans clé
  • Prise de courant 400 W (115 V)
  • Télédéverrouillage
  • Appuie-bras central
  • Lampes de lecture arrière
  • Porte-gobelet
  • Siège arrière pliant
  • Jantes en Aluminium
  • Intérieur Tissus
  • Vitres teintées
  • Attelage remorque
  • 6-7-8 Passagers

J. Bill Auto

J. Bill Auto

4666, boul. St-Joseph, Drummondville, QC J2A 1Y6

