2009 GMC Acadia

https://www.autoaubaine.com/GMC-Acadia-c7695854.html



GMC ACADIA 2009 SLE

7 PASSAGERS, AUTOMATIQUE, TOUT ÉQUIPÉ, MAGS, DÉJÀ SUR BON PNEUS D'HIVER BLIZZAK, FOG, RACK SUR LE TOIT, VITRES TEINTÉ, HITCH, LECTEUR CD, MP3, PRISE AUX., AIR CLIMATISÉ, CRUISE CONTROL, LUMIÈRE AUTOMATIQUE,

234 634 KM

PRIX: 3 995$ +TX

J.BILL AUTO

BUR: (819)472-6464 CELL.OU TEXTO: (819) 388-4664

Additional Features Freins ABS

Lecteur CD

Phares antibrouillards

Tapis protecteurs

Radio AM/FM

Climatisation deux zones

Essuie-glaces intermittents

Horloge

Traction avant

Phares automatiques

Contactez-nous pour plus de details!

Régulateur de vitesse

Contrôle de stabilité

Coussin gonflable conducteur

Vitres électriques

Antivol

Transmission Automatique

Transmission Automatique - 6 vitesses

Coussins gonflables latéraux pour la tête

Coussin gonflable passager

Coussins gonflables latéraux

Freins à disque

Roue de secours - Temporaire

Serrure à sécurité pour enfants

Direction assistée

Lecteur MP3

Prise Auxiliaire

Radio avec lecteur CD

Rétroviseurs électriques

Air climatisé

Banquette arrière divisé

Coussin gonflable - Détecteur de passager

Ensemble éclairage commodité

Lunette arrière coulissante

Miroir vanité conducteur illuminé

Miroir vanité passager illuminé

Sièges baquets

Volant ajustable

Climatisation arrière

Sièges de troisième rangée

Sièges tissu

Système GPS

Tout équipé

Verrouillage sans clé

Prise de courant 400 W (115 V)

Télédéverrouillage

Appuie-bras central

Lampes de lecture arrière

Porte-gobelet

Siège arrière pliant

Jantes en Aluminium

Intérieur Tissus

Vitres teintées

Attelage remorque

6-7-8 Passagers

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.