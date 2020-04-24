Menu
2010 Dodge Grand Caravan

Familiale 4 portes SE

2010 Dodge Grand Caravan

Familiale 4 portes SE

Location

Les Entreprises Adam (2011)

2015 rue Saint-Damase, Drummondville, QC J2B 7A3

877-844-2954

$3,250

+ taxes & licensing

  • 1KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4908948
  • Stock #: 371136
  • VIN: 2d4rn4de3ar371136
Exterior Colour
Gris foncé
Interior Colour
Gris foncé
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Doors
4-door
Financement disponible 1ere 2e 3e chance au crédit.

Visa-mastercard-interac-financement AccordD acceptés.

2010 Dodge Grand Caravan SE, 204000km, moteur de 3.3 litres, en bonne condition générale. Vient avec 8 roues. La carrosserie paraît bien et l intérieur n est pas magané. La voiture a juste besoin d un lavage.

Financement et garantie prolongée disponible.
www.lea2011.ca
Pour info...819-470-9944
Additional Features
  • Freins ABS
  • Radio AM/FM
  • Climatisation deux zones
  • Antipatinage
  • Enjoliveurs de roues
  • Essuie-glaces intermittents
  • Phares automatiques
  • Contactez-nous pour plus de details!
  • Régulateur de vitesse
  • Contrôle de stabilité
  • Coussin gonflable conducteur
  • Transmission Automatique
  • Coussins gonflables latéraux pour la tête
  • Coussin gonflable passager
  • Coussins gonflables latéraux
  • Freins à disque
  • Roue de secours - Temporaire
  • Serrure à sécurité pour enfants
  • Direction assistée
  • Lecteur MP3
  • Prise Auxiliaire
  • Radio avec lecteur CD
  • Air climatisé
  • Banquette arrière divisé
  • Coussin gonflable - Détecteur de passager
  • Lunette arrière coulissante
  • Miroir vanité conducteur illuminé
  • Miroir vanité passager illuminé
  • Siège conducteur - soutien lombaire
  • Sièges baquets
  • Volant ajustable
  • Sièges de troisième rangée
  • Sièges tissu
  • Prise de courant 400 W (115 V)
  • Lampes de lecture arrière
  • Transmission Automatique - 4 vitesses

