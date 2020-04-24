2015 rue Saint-Damase, Drummondville, QC J2B 7A3
877-844-2954
+ taxes & licensing
https://www.autoaubaine.com/Dodge-Grand Caravan-c7741807.html
Financement disponible 1ere 2e 3e chance au crédit.
Visa-mastercard-interac-financement AccordD acceptés.
2010 Dodge Grand Caravan SE, 204000km, moteur de 3.3 litres, en bonne condition générale. Vient avec 8 roues. La carrosserie paraît bien et l intérieur n est pas magané. La voiture a juste besoin d un lavage.
Financement et garantie prolongée disponible.
www.lea2011.ca
Pour info...819-470-9944
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
2015 rue Saint-Damase, Drummondville, QC J2B 7A3