2010 Ford Flex

270,409 KM

Details Description Features

limited

Location

2415 Chemin Tourville, Drummondville, QC J2A 3Y4

270,409KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9753397
  • Stock #: 36-23-018421-10
  • VIN: 2FMHK6DC0ABD02162

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Ingot Silver Metallic
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 36-23-018421-10
  • Mileage 270,409 KM

Vehicle Description

Véhicule NON-inspecté, rouille et peinture écaillé

AS IS - This vehicle is being sold as-is, unfit, and is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser’s expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition. Prices are plus HST and licencing fees. Please Note: This is a Used Vehicle. The equipment listed above is the configuration of the vehicle as originally sold. Items such as Satellite Radio, OnStar and other service subscriptions, original tires, and removable accessories (such as cargo nets) may or may not be included with the vehicle. Mileage was accurate at the time of listing. Check with Kenny U-Pull Drummondville to confirm details or for more information.

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

• Tinted Windows  • Power Brakes  • Power Windows  • Power Mirrors  • Power Locks  • Keyless Entry  • Air Conditioning

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
2415 Chemin Tourville, Drummondville, QC J2A 3Y4

