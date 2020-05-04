Menu
2010 Mazda MAZDA3

GT, cuir, toit ouvrant

2010 Mazda MAZDA3

GT, cuir, toit ouvrant

Les Entreprises Adam (2011)

2015 rue Saint-Damase, Drummondville, QC J2B 7A3

877-844-2954

$5,498

+ taxes & licensing

  • 168,043KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4969146
  • Stock #: 342911
  • VIN: JM1BL1H54A1342911
Blanc
Noir
Front Wheel Drive
4-door
Financement 1ere 2ème et 3ème chance au crédit.
Belle petite voiture avec un super look. Version sport complètement équipé avec le cuir, toit ouvrant ainsi que les sièges chauffants. Véhicule très propre et en bonne condition.
2010 Mazda Mazda3 GT, 168043km, moteur 2.5 litres, transmission manuelle 6 vitesses. Ordinateur de bord, contrôles au volant, main libre, etc.
Visa-mastercard-interac-financement AccordD acceptés
garantie prolongée disponible.
Pour info... 819-470-9944
  • Freins ABS
  • Tapis protecteurs
  • Radio AM/FM
  • Commandes audio au volant
  • Climatisation deux zones
  • Essuie-glaces intermittents
  • Climatiseur automatique
  • Phares automatiques
  • Phares antibrouillard
  • Contactez-nous pour plus de details!
  • Régulateur de vitesse
  • Contrôle de stabilité
  • Coussin gonflable conducteur
  • Antivol
  • Pneus performance
  • Coussins gonflables latéraux pour la tête
  • Coussin gonflable passager
  • Coussins gonflables latéraux
  • Freins à disque
  • Roue de secours - Temporaire
  • Serrure à sécurité pour enfants
  • Direction assistée
  • Lecteur MP3
  • Prise Auxiliaire
  • Radio avec lecteur CD
  • Rétroviseur à atténuation automatique
  • Rétroviseurs électriques
  • Technologie Bluetooth intégrée
  • Air climatisé
  • Coussin gonflable - Détecteur de passager
  • Miroir vanité conducteur illuminé
  • Miroir vanité passager illuminé
  • Sièges baquets
  • Volant ajustable
  • Volant gainé de cuir
  • Transmission Manuelle
  • Transmission Manuelle - 6 vitesses
  • Changeur de CD au tableau de bord
  • Sièges tissu
  • Phares haute intensité
  • Prise de courant 400 W (115 V)
  • Lampes de lecture arrière
  • Banquette arrière divisée

