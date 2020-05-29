2010 Mazda MAZDA5

Additional Features Jantes en alliage

Freins ABS

Lecteur CD

Tapis protecteurs

Radio AM/FM

Commandes audio au volant

Antipatinage

Essuie-glaces intermittents

Horloge

Climatisation

Phares automatiques

Contactez-nous pour plus de details!

Coussin gonflable conducteur

Vitres électriques

Pneus performance

Coussins gonflables latéraux pour la tête

Coussin gonflable passager

Coussins gonflables latéraux

Freins à disque

Roue de secours - Temporaire

Serrure à sécurité pour enfants

Direction assistée

Lecteur MP3

Prise Auxiliaire

Radio avec lecteur CD

Rétroviseurs électriques

Air climatisé

Coussin gonflable - Détecteur de passager

Miroir vanité conducteur illuminé

Miroir vanité passager illuminé

Siège conducteur - soutien lombaire

Sièges baquets

Volant ajustable

Transmission Manuelle

Sièges de troisième rangée

Sièges tissu

Transmission Manuelle - 5 vitesses

Tout équipé

Verrouillage sans clé

Miroirs électriques

Prise de courant 400 W (115 V)

Télédéverrouillage

Appuie-bras central

Essuie-glace arrière

Lampes de lecture arrière

Siège arrière pliant

Jantes en Aluminium

Intérieur Tissus

Vitres teintées

Attelage remorque

6-7-8 Passagers

Déflecteurs avants

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.