$3,495

+ taxes & licensing

J. Bill Auto

855-255-7302

2010 Mazda MAZDA5

2010 Mazda MAZDA5

Familiale 4 portes, boîte manuelle, GS

2010 Mazda MAZDA5

Familiale 4 portes, boîte manuelle, GS

Location

J. Bill Auto

4666, boul. St-Joseph, Drummondville, QC J2A 1Y6

855-255-7302

$3,495

+ taxes & licensing

  134,900KM
  Used
  Listing ID: 5157494
  Stock #: -M52819-
  VIN: JM1CR2W36A0362819
Exterior Colour
Gris pâle
Interior Colour
Noir
Body Style
Minivan / Van
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Doors
4-door
MAZDA 5 2010 GS
MANUEL, TOUT ÉQUIPÉ, 6 PLACES, LECTEUR CD, MP3, CHARGER 6 CD, CRUISE CONTROL, 2 CLÉ AVEC VERROUILLAGE A DISTANCE, MAGS, FOG, VITRES TEINTÉ, DÉFLECTEUR DE CAPOT, RACK THULE SUR LE TOIT, VITRES TEINTÉ, WIPER ARRIERE, HITCH, AIR CLIMATISÉ, VITRES ÉLECTRIQUE, MIROIRS ÉLECTRIQUE, AJUSTEMENT AUDIO SUR LE VOLANT, MIROIS ÉLECTRIQUE, ANTI-ROUILLE FAITE, AUCUNE ROUILLE, BAS MILLAGE,
134 900 KM
PRIX: 3 495$ +TX
J.BILL AUTO
BUR: (819) 472-6464 CELL.OU TEXTO: (819) 388-4664
Additional Features
  • Jantes en alliage
  • Freins ABS
  • Lecteur CD
  • Tapis protecteurs
  • Radio AM/FM
  • Commandes audio au volant
  • Antipatinage
  • Essuie-glaces intermittents
  • Horloge
  • Climatisation
  • Phares automatiques
  • Contactez-nous pour plus de details!
  • Coussin gonflable conducteur
  • Vitres électriques
  • Pneus performance
  • Coussins gonflables latéraux pour la tête
  • Coussin gonflable passager
  • Coussins gonflables latéraux
  • Freins à disque
  • Roue de secours - Temporaire
  • Serrure à sécurité pour enfants
  • Direction assistée
  • Lecteur MP3
  • Prise Auxiliaire
  • Radio avec lecteur CD
  • Rétroviseurs électriques
  • Air climatisé
  • Coussin gonflable - Détecteur de passager
  • Miroir vanité conducteur illuminé
  • Miroir vanité passager illuminé
  • Siège conducteur - soutien lombaire
  • Sièges baquets
  • Volant ajustable
  • Transmission Manuelle
  • Sièges de troisième rangée
  • Sièges tissu
  • Transmission Manuelle - 5 vitesses
  • Tout équipé
  • Verrouillage sans clé
  • Miroirs électriques
  • Prise de courant 400 W (115 V)
  • Télédéverrouillage
  • Appuie-bras central
  • Essuie-glace arrière
  • Lampes de lecture arrière
  • Siège arrière pliant
  • Jantes en Aluminium
  • Intérieur Tissus
  • Vitres teintées
  • Attelage remorque
  • 6-7-8 Passagers
  • Déflecteurs avants

Email Dealer

J. Bill Auto

J. Bill Auto

4666, boul. St-Joseph, Drummondville, QC J2A 1Y6

