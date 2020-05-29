2010 Mazda MAZDA5

+ taxes & licensing
855-255-7302
MAZDA 5 2010 GS
MANUEL, TOUT ÉQUIPÉ, 6 PLACES, LECTEUR CD, MP3, CHARGER 6 CD, CRUISE CONTROL, 2 CLÉ AVEC VERROUILLAGE A DISTANCE, MAGS, FOG, VITRES TEINTÉ, DÉFLECTEUR DE CAPOT, RACK THULE SUR LE TOIT, VITRES TEINTÉ, WIPER ARRIERE, HITCH, AIR CLIMATISÉ, VITRES ÉLECTRIQUE, MIROIRS ÉLECTRIQUE, AJUSTEMENT AUDIO SUR LE VOLANT, MIROIS ÉLECTRIQUE, ANTI-ROUILLE FAITE, AUCUNE ROUILLE, BAS MILLAGE,
134 900 KM
PRIX: 3 495$ +TX
J.BILL AUTO
BUR: (819) 472-6464 CELL.OU TEXTO: (819) 388-4664
4666, boul. St-Joseph, Drummondville, QC J2A 1Y6