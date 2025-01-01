Menu
<p>demarre/ roule</p><p>transmission manuel</p><p>immatriculation disponible</p><p>aucun check engin</p><p>ABS</p><p>petite perte exhaust</p><p>cardan arriere a changer</p><p>frein a main non fonctionnel</p><p>un peu de rouille</p><p>vitres electrique</p><p>retroviserus electrique</p><p>sieges en tissus</p><p>chauffage/ air climatiser</p><p>radio am/ fm</p><p>toit ouvrant fonctionnel</p><p>demarreur a distance</p><p>cruise controle</p><p>mags compris</p><p>interieur du vehicule propre</p><p><br></p>

2010 Nissan Sentra

255,037 KM

$2,400

+ tax & licensing
12429787

Location

Kenny U-Pull

2415 Chemin Tourville, Drummondville, QC J2A 3Y4

844-536-6987

Used
255,037KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3N1CB6AP3AL699380

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Aspen White Pearl
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 255,037 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Spoiler
Sunroof

Interior

Tachometer

Additional Features

air_conditioning
cruise_control
traction_control
alloy_wheels
daytime_running_lights
keyless_entry
Power_Windows
Power_Mirrors
Power_Locks
Power_Sunroof
Tilt_Steering
Leather_Steering_Wheel
Trip_Computer
Steering_Mounted_Controls
Tire_Inflation_Pressure_Monitor
Vehicle_Stability_Control
Driver_Airbag
Front_Side_Airbag
Passenger_Airbag
Side_Head_Curtain_Airbag
Child_Safety_Door_Locks
Vehicle_Anti_Theft
Automatic_Headlights
Fog_Lamps
Pulse_Wiper
Rear_Window_Defogger
Tilt_Steering_Column
Interval_Wipers
Front_Air_Dam
Trunk_Anti_Trap_Device

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Kenny Drummondville

2415 Chemin Tourville, Drummondville, QC J2A 3Y4

