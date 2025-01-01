$2,400+ tax & licensing
2010 Nissan Sentra
SE-R SPEC V
Kenny U-Pull
2415 Chemin Tourville, Drummondville, QC J2A 3Y4
844-536-6987
$2,400
+ taxes & licensing
Used
255,037KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3N1CB6AP3AL699380
- Exterior Colour Aspen White Pearl
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 255,037 KM
demarre/ roule
transmission manuel
immatriculation disponible
aucun check engin
ABS
petite perte exhaust
cardan arriere a changer
frein a main non fonctionnel
un peu de rouille
vitres electrique
retroviserus electrique
sieges en tissus
chauffage/ air climatiser
radio am/ fm
toit ouvrant fonctionnel
demarreur a distance
cruise controle
mags compris
interieur du vehicule propre
Spoiler
Sunroof
Tachometer
air_conditioning
cruise_control
traction_control
alloy_wheels
daytime_running_lights
keyless_entry
Power_Windows
Power_Mirrors
Power_Locks
Power_Sunroof
Tilt_Steering
Leather_Steering_Wheel
Trip_Computer
Steering_Mounted_Controls
Tire_Inflation_Pressure_Monitor
Vehicle_Stability_Control
Driver_Airbag
Front_Side_Airbag
Passenger_Airbag
Side_Head_Curtain_Airbag
Child_Safety_Door_Locks
Vehicle_Anti_Theft
Automatic_Headlights
Fog_Lamps
Pulse_Wiper
Rear_Window_Defogger
Tilt_Steering_Column
Interval_Wipers
Front_Air_Dam
Trunk_Anti_Trap_Device
