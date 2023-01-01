Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2010 Volkswagen Tiguan

275,505 KM

Details Description Features

$4,200

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$4,200

+ taxes & licensing

Kenny U-Pull

844-536-6987

Contact Seller
2010 Volkswagen Tiguan

2010 Volkswagen Tiguan

S 4Motion

Watch This Vehicle

2010 Volkswagen Tiguan

S 4Motion

Location

Kenny U-Pull

2415 Chemin Tourville, Drummondville, QC J2A 3Y4

844-536-6987

  1. 9753385
  2. 9753385
  3. 9753385
  4. 9753385
  5. 9753385
  6. 9753385
  7. 9753385
  8. 9753385
  9. 9753385
  10. 9753385
  11. 9753385
  12. 9753385
  13. 9753385
Contact Seller

$4,200

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
275,505KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9753385
  • Stock #: 36-23-018298-10
  • VIN: WVGBV7AX7AW523072

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White Gold Metallic
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 275,505 KM

Vehicle Description

Véhicule NON-inspecté, water pump à changer, capot et calandre endommagée

AS IS - This vehicle is being sold as-is, unfit, and is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser’s expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition. Prices are plus HST and licencing fees. Please Note: This is a Used Vehicle. The equipment listed above is the configuration of the vehicle as originally sold. Items such as Satellite Radio, OnStar and other service subscriptions, original tires, and removable accessories (such as cargo nets) may or may not be included with the vehicle. Mileage was accurate at the time of listing. Check with Kenny U-Pull Drummondville to confirm details or for more information.

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

• Power Brakes  • Power Windows  • Power Mirrors  • Power Locks  • Keyless Entry  • Air Conditioning  • Tilt Steering ...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Kenny U-Pull

2006 Pontiac Vibe
226,783 KM
$2,800 + tax & lic
2000 Jeep Grand Cher...
 188,146 KM
$2,400 + tax & lic
2007 Nissan Versa 1....
 244,761 KM
$2,600 + tax & lic

Email Kenny U-Pull

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Kenny U-Pull

Kenny U-Pull

Kenny Drummondville

2415 Chemin Tourville, Drummondville, QC J2A 3Y4

Call Dealer

844-536-XXXX

(click to show)

844-536-6987

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory