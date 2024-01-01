Menu
date 2024-01-01

Lumiere du moteur allumer

2011 Hyundai Elantra

193,243 KM

Details

$3,000

+ tax & licensing
2011 Hyundai Elantra GLS

GLS

2011 Hyundai Elantra

GLS

Location

Kenny U-Pull

2415 Chemin Tourville, Drummondville, QC J2A 3Y4

844-536-6987

$3,000

+ taxes & licensing

193,243KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 5NPDH4AE7BH028170

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Pearl White
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 193,243 KM

Vehicle Description

Lumiere du moteur allumer

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
Power Brakes
Vehicle Stability Control
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Child Safety Door Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks

Interior

Air Conditioning
Keyless Entry
Tachometer
Tilt Steering Column
tilt steering
Trip Computer
rear window defogger

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Automatic Headlights
Steel Wheels
Interval wipers
Front air dam

Additional Features

Front side airbag
Pulse Wiper
Second Row Folding Seat
Side Head Curtain Airbag
Trunk Anti Trap Device
Heated Exterior Mirror
Vehicle Anti-Theft
Electronic Brake Assistance
Tire Inflation-Pressure Monitor

Kenny U-Pull

Kenny U-Pull

Kenny Drummondville

2415 Chemin Tourville, Drummondville, QC J2A 3Y4

844-536-6987

$3,000

+ taxes & licensing

Kenny U-Pull

844-536-6987

2011 Hyundai Elantra