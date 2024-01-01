$3,000+ tax & licensing
2011 Hyundai Elantra
GLS
Location
Kenny U-Pull
2415 Chemin Tourville, Drummondville, QC J2A 3Y4
844-536-6987
193,243KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 5NPDH4AE7BH028170
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Pearl White
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 193,243 KM
Vehicle Description
Lumiere du moteur allumer
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
Power Brakes
Vehicle Stability Control
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Child Safety Door Locks
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Interior
Air Conditioning
Keyless Entry
Tachometer
Tilt Steering Column
tilt steering
Trip Computer
rear window defogger
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Automatic Headlights
Steel Wheels
Interval wipers
Front air dam
Additional Features
Front side airbag
Pulse Wiper
Second Row Folding Seat
Side Head Curtain Airbag
Trunk Anti Trap Device
Heated Exterior Mirror
Vehicle Anti-Theft
Electronic Brake Assistance
Tire Inflation-Pressure Monitor
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Email Kenny U-Pull
Kenny U-Pull
Kenny Drummondville
2415 Chemin Tourville, Drummondville, QC J2A 3Y4
2011 Hyundai Elantra