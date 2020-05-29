Menu
$3,495

+ taxes & licensing

J. Bill Auto

855-255-7302

2011 Kia Sorento

2011 Kia Sorento

Traction avant 4 portes, 4 cyl. en ligne

2011 Kia Sorento

Traction avant 4 portes, 4 cyl. en ligne

Location

J. Bill Auto

4666, boul. St-Joseph, Drummondville, QC J2A 1Y6

855-255-7302

$3,495

+ taxes & licensing

  • 242,000KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 5157485
  • Stock #: -KS7624-
  • VIN: 5XYKT3A16BG077624
Exterior Colour
Noir
Interior Colour
Noir
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Doors
4-door
KIA SORENTO 2011 LX
MANUEL, TOUT ÉQUIPÉ, MAGS, AIR CLIMATISÉ, CRUISE CONTROL, BLUETOOTH, LECTEUR CD, VITRES ÉLECTRIQUE, VERROUILLAGE ÉLECTRIQUE, MIROIRS ÉLECTRIQUE, VITRES TEINTÉ, WIPER ARRIÉRÉ, HITCH, FOG, PROPRE, BATTERIE NEUVE,
242 000 KM
PRIX: 3 495$ + TX
JBILL AUTO
BUR: (819) 472-6464 CELL.OU TEXTO: (819) 388-4664
Additional Features
  • Radio Satellite
  • Jantes en alliage
  • Freins ABS
  • Lecteur CD
  • Tapis protecteurs
  • Radio AM/FM
  • Commandes audio au volant
  • Climatisation deux zones
  • Essuie-glaces intermittents
  • Horloge
  • Climatisation
  • Phares automatiques
  • Phares antibrouillard
  • Régulateur de vitesse
  • Contrôle de stabilité
  • Coussin gonflable conducteur
  • Vitres électriques
  • Coussins gonflables latéraux pour la tête
  • Coussin gonflable passager
  • Coussins gonflables latéraux
  • Freins à disque
  • Roue de secours - Temporaire
  • Serrure à sécurité pour enfants
  • Direction assistée
  • Lecteur MP3
  • Prise Auxiliaire
  • Radio avec lecteur CD
  • Rétroviseurs électriques
  • Technologie Bluetooth intégrée
  • Air climatisé
  • Coussin gonflable - Détecteur de passager
  • Lunette arrière coulissante
  • Miroir vanité conducteur illuminé
  • Miroir vanité passager illuminé
  • Sièges baquets
  • Volant ajustable
  • Transmission Manuelle
  • Transmission Manuelle - 6 vitesses
  • Sièges tissu
  • Crochet remorquage arrière
  • Tout équipé
  • Prise de courant 400 W (115 V)
  • Télédéverrouillage
  • Appuie-bras central
  • Lampes de lecture arrière
  • Siège arrière pliant
  • Intérieur Tissus
  • Vitres teintées
  • Attelage remorque
  • Coussin gonflable - Commutateur de mise en/hors fo
  • Banquette arrière divisée

J. Bill Auto

J. Bill Auto

4666, boul. St-Joseph, Drummondville, QC J2A 1Y6

