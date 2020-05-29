2011 Kia Sorento

Additional Features Radio Satellite

Jantes en alliage

Freins ABS

Lecteur CD

Tapis protecteurs

Radio AM/FM

Commandes audio au volant

Climatisation deux zones

Essuie-glaces intermittents

Horloge

Climatisation

Phares automatiques

Phares antibrouillard

Contactez-nous pour plus de details!

Régulateur de vitesse

Contrôle de stabilité

Coussin gonflable conducteur

Vitres électriques

Coussins gonflables latéraux pour la tête

Coussin gonflable passager

Coussins gonflables latéraux

Freins à disque

Roue de secours - Temporaire

Serrure à sécurité pour enfants

Direction assistée

Lecteur MP3

Prise Auxiliaire

Radio avec lecteur CD

Rétroviseurs électriques

Technologie Bluetooth intégrée

Air climatisé

Coussin gonflable - Détecteur de passager

Lunette arrière coulissante

Miroir vanité conducteur illuminé

Miroir vanité passager illuminé

Sièges baquets

Volant ajustable

Transmission Manuelle

Transmission Manuelle - 6 vitesses

Sièges tissu

Crochet remorquage arrière

Tout équipé

Prise de courant 400 W (115 V)

Télédéverrouillage

Appuie-bras central

Lampes de lecture arrière

Siège arrière pliant

Intérieur Tissus

Vitres teintées

Attelage remorque

Coussin gonflable - Commutateur de mise en/hors fo

Banquette arrière divisée

