2011 Kia Sorento

4666, boul. St-Joseph, Drummondville, QC J2A 1Y6
KIA SORENTO 2011 LX
MANUEL, TOUT ÉQUIPÉ, MAGS, AIR CLIMATISÉ, CRUISE CONTROL, BLUETOOTH, LECTEUR CD, VITRES ÉLECTRIQUE, VERROUILLAGE ÉLECTRIQUE, MIROIRS ÉLECTRIQUE, VITRES TEINTÉ, WIPER ARRIÉRÉ, HITCH, FOG, PROPRE, BATTERIE NEUVE,
242 000 KM
PRIX: 3 495$ + TX
JBILL AUTO
BUR: (819) 472-6464 CELL.OU TEXTO: (819) 388-4664
