<h2>Ce véhicule, d'une allure très séduisante, possède malheureusement un défaut : pendant la conduite, il tire légèrement vers la droite. Il est probablement nécessaire de le réaligner.</h2>

2011 Nissan Juke

190,000 KM

$2,475

+ tax & licensing
2011 Nissan Juke

SV

2011 Nissan Juke

SV

Kenny U-Pull

2415 Chemin Tourville, Drummondville, QC J2A 3Y4

844-536-6987

$2,475

+ taxes & licensing

190,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN JN8AF5MR5BT011638

  • Exterior Colour CHROME SILVER
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 36-24-021753-11
  • Mileage 190,000 KM

Ce véhicule, d'une allure très séduisante, possède malheureusement un défaut : pendant la conduite, il tire légèrement vers la droite. Il est probablement nécessaire de le réaligner.

Safety

Traction Control
Power Brakes
Vehicle Stability Control
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Child Safety Door Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tachometer
Tilt Steering Column
tilt steering
Trip Computer
rear window defogger
Leather Steering Wheel

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Power Sunroof
Sunroof
tinted windows
Rear Wiper
Automatic Headlights
Fog Lamps
Interval wipers
Front air dam

Additional Features

STEERING MOUNTED CONTROLS
Front side airbag
Pulse Wiper
Second Row Folding Seat
Side Head Curtain Airbag
Vehicle Anti-Theft
Electronic Brake Assistance
Tire Inflation-Pressure Monitor
AM-FM-CD Player
AM-FM radio

Kenny U-Pull

Kenny U-Pull

Kenny Drummondville

2415 Chemin Tourville, Drummondville, QC J2A 3Y4

844-536-XXXX

844-536-6987

$2,475

+ taxes & licensing

Kenny U-Pull

844-536-6987

2011 Nissan Juke