$2,475+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2011 Nissan Juke
SV
2011 Nissan Juke
SV
Location
Kenny U-Pull
2415 Chemin Tourville, Drummondville, QC J2A 3Y4
844-536-6987
$2,475
+ taxes & licensing
190,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN JN8AF5MR5BT011638
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour CHROME SILVER
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 36-24-021753-11
- Mileage 190,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Ce véhicule, d'une allure très séduisante, possède malheureusement un défaut : pendant la conduite, il tire légèrement vers la droite. Il est probablement nécessaire de le réaligner.
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
Power Brakes
Vehicle Stability Control
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Child Safety Door Locks
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Media / Nav / Comm
Air Conditioning
Interior
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tachometer
Tilt Steering Column
tilt steering
Trip Computer
rear window defogger
Leather Steering Wheel
Exterior
Alloy Wheels
Power Sunroof
Sunroof
tinted windows
Rear Wiper
Automatic Headlights
Fog Lamps
Interval wipers
Front air dam
Additional Features
STEERING MOUNTED CONTROLS
Front side airbag
Pulse Wiper
Second Row Folding Seat
Side Head Curtain Airbag
Vehicle Anti-Theft
Electronic Brake Assistance
Tire Inflation-Pressure Monitor
AM-FM-CD Player
AM-FM radio
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Kenny U-Pull
Kenny Drummondville
2415 Chemin Tourville, Drummondville, QC J2A 3Y4
$2,475
+ taxes & licensing
Kenny U-Pull
844-536-6987
2011 Nissan Juke