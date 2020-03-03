Menu
2012 Ford F-150

GROUPE XTR| 5.0L| EXTRA PROPRE!

2012 Ford F-150

GROUPE XTR| 5.0L| EXTRA PROPRE!

Location

Toyota Drummondville

10, rue Cormier, Drummondville, QC J2C 0L4

819-477-1414

  4711500
  2. 4711500
$25,985

+ taxes & licensing

  • 94,778KM
  • Used
  Listing ID: 4711500
  • Stock #: 00556B-TOY
  • VIN: 1FTFW1EF2CKD55336
Exterior Colour
Gris foncé
Body Style
Pickup Truck
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Engine
8-cylinder
Doors
4-door
LA VERSION *XLT GROUPE XTR* VOUS OFFRE, LE MOTEUR V8 5.0L COYOTE, LA BOÎTE DE 6.5, LE COUVRE-CAISSE RIGIDE, LA CAMÉRA DE RECUL, LA GRILLE AVANT RAPTOR, LIFT KIT, L'ENTRÉE SANS CLÉ, LES PHARES AUTOMATIQUES, LES JANTES EN ALUMINIUM CHROMÉS 18 POUCES, ET BEAUCOUP PLUS ENCORE! ***REPRIS EN ÉCHANGE ICI MÊME CHEZ TOYOTA DRUMMONDVILLE. VÉHICULE AYANT EU UN SEUL PROPRIÉTAIRE ET TOUJOURS ENTRETENU DANS UN CONCESSIONNAIRE FORD. SE PROCURER UN VÉHICULE AVEC UN HISTORIQUE CONNU, C'EST RASSURANT!***
Additional Features
  • Phares antibrouillards
  • Essuie-glaces intermittents
  • Climatisation
  • Phares automatiques
  • Contactez-nous pour plus de details!
  • Régulateur de vitesse
  • Caméra de recul
  • Miroirs électriques
  • Siège à réglage électrique
  • Servo-direction
  • Servo-freins
  • Sièges chauffants
  • Vitres teintées
  • Roues en alliage d'aluminium

Toyota Drummondville

Toyota Drummondville

10, rue Cormier, Drummondville, QC J2C 0L4

