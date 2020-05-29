Menu
Account
Sign In
$9,985

+ taxes & licensing

Toyota Drummondville

819-477-1414

Contact Seller
2012 Ford Fusion

2012 Ford Fusion

SE| MAGS 17| BLUETOOTH

Watch This Vehicle

2012 Ford Fusion

SE| MAGS 17| BLUETOOTH

Location

Toyota Drummondville

10, rue Cormier, Drummondville, QC J2C 0L4

819-477-1414

  1. 5078202
  2. 5078202
  3. 5078202
Contact Seller

$9,985

+ taxes & licensing

  • 99,017KM
  • Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 5078202
  • Stock #: P2803-TOY
  • VIN: 3FAHP0HA2CR318417
Exterior Colour
Argent
Interior Colour
Noir
Body Style
Sedan
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
https://www.toyotadrummondville.com/occasion/Ford-Fusion-2012-id7776289.html

LA VERSION *SE* VOUS OFFRE, LES PHARES AUTOMATIQUES, LE BLUETOOTH, LES JANTES EN ALUMINIUM 17 POUCES, LES COMMANDES AUDIO AU VOLANT, LA CLIMATISATION, LE RÉGULATEUR DE VITESSE ET BEAUCOUP PLUS ENCORE! ***REPRIS EN ÉCHANGE ICI MÊME CHEZ TOYOTA DRUMMONDVILLE. VÉHICULE AYANT EU UN SEUL PROPRIÉTAIRE ET AUCUNE RÉCLAMATION AU RAPPORT CARFAX. SE PROCURER UN VÉHICULE AVEC UN HISTORIQUE CONNU, C'EST RASSURANT!***
Additional Features
  • Climatisation
  • Phares automatiques
  • Contactez-nous pour plus de details!
  • Régulateur de vitesse
  • Vitres électriques
  • Odomètre journalier
  • Miroirs électriques
  • Servo-direction
  • Servo-freins
  • Roues en alliage d'aluminium

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Toyota Drummondville

2014 Audi A4 KOMFORT...
 91,613 KM
$16,985 + tax & lic
2016 Acura RDX AWD E...
 81,661 KM
$23,248 + tax & lic
2016 Toyota Corolla ...
 44,322 KM
$15,985 + tax & lic

Email Dealer

Toyota Drummondville

Toyota Drummondville

10, rue Cormier, Drummondville, QC J2C 0L4

Call Dealer

819-477-XXXX

(click to show)

819-477-1414

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory