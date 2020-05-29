Menu
$23,995

+ taxes & licensing

2013 Toyota Highlander

HYBRID HYBRID| LIMITED| INTÉGRALE

Location

  • 143,921KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 5120543
  • Stock #: P2810-TOY
  • VIN: JTEDC3EH0D2015564
Exterior Colour
Noir
Interior Colour
Gris
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
4-door
LA VERSION *LIMITED* VOUS OFFRE, LES SIÈGES EN CUIR CHAUFFANT, LA CAMÉRA DE RECUL, LE SYSTÈME DE NAVIGATION, LA CLIMATISATION THERMOSTATIQUE, LES JANTES EN ALUMINIUM, LE SIÈGE CONDUCTEUR ÉLECTRIQUE, LE DÉMARRAGE À BOUTON POUSSOIR, LE BLUETOOTH ET BEAUCOUP PLUS ENCORE! ***REPRIS EN ÉCHANGE ICI MÊME CHEZ TOYOTA DRUMMONDVILLE. SE PROCURER UN VÉHICULE AVEC UN HISTORIQUE CONNU, C'EST RASSURANT!***
Additional Features
  • Toit ouvrant
  • Climatisation deux zones
  • Essuie-glaces intermittents
  • Miroirs chauffants
  • Climatisation
  • Phares antibrouillard
  • Contactez-nous pour plus de details!
  • Coussin gonflable conducteur
  • Vitres électriques
  • Caméra de recul
  • Intérieur en cuir
  • Odomètre journalier
  • Miroirs électriques
  • Sièges électriques
  • Régulateur de température
  • Servo-direction
  • Servo-freins
  • Sièges chauffants
  • Vitres teintées
  • Roues en alliage d'aluminium

