2013 Toyota Highlander

Additional Features Toit ouvrant

Climatisation deux zones

Essuie-glaces intermittents

Miroirs chauffants

Climatisation

Phares antibrouillard

Contactez-nous pour plus de details!

Coussin gonflable conducteur

Vitres électriques

Caméra de recul

Intérieur en cuir

Odomètre journalier

Miroirs électriques

Sièges électriques

Régulateur de température

Servo-direction

Servo-freins

Sièges chauffants

Vitres teintées

Roues en alliage d'aluminium

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.