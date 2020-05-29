Menu
$9,995

+ taxes & licensing

2014 Buick Encore

2014 Buick Encore

4 portes à TI, Commodité

2014 Buick Encore

4 portes à TI, Commodité

Location

4666, boul. St-Joseph, Drummondville, QC J2A 1Y6

$9,995

+ taxes & licensing

  169,171KM
  Used
  Listing ID: 5045511
  Stock #: -BE2069-
  VIN: KL4CJESB5EB552069
Exterior Colour
Rouge
Interior Colour
Noir
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Doors
4-door
BUICK ENCORE 2014
TOUT ÉQUIPÉ, CUIR, AWD, CAMERA DE RECUL, VITRES TEINTÉ, BANC CHAUFFANT, MAGS, FOG, BLUETOOTH, PRISE AUX., USB, VERROUILLAGE ÉLECTRIQUE ET A DISTANCE, VITRES ÉLECTRIQUE, MIROIRS ÉLECTRIQUE, AUTOMATIQUE MODE MANUEL, CRUISE CONTROL, LUMIÉRE AUTOMATIQUE, TRÈS ECONOMIQUE,
* GARANTIE 1 ANS OU 20 000 KM COMPRIT *
* FINANCEMENT DISPONIBLE *
169 171 KM
PRIX: 9 995$ + TX
BUR: (819) 472-6464 CELL.OU TEXTO: (819) 388-4664
Additional Features
  • Jantes en alliage
  • Freins ABS
  • Lecteur CD
  • Tapis protecteurs
  • Radio AM/FM
  • Commandes audio au volant
  • Climatisation deux zones
  • Essuie-glaces intermittents
  • Horloge
  • Miroirs chauffants
  • Phares automatiques
  • Phares antibrouillard
  • Contactez-nous pour plus de details!
  • Régulateur de vitesse
  • Contrôle de stabilité
  • Coussin gonflable conducteur
  • Vitres électriques
  • Antivol
  • Pneus performance
  • Transmission Automatique
  • Transmission Automatique - 6 vitesses
  • Coussins gonflables latéraux pour la tête
  • Coussin gonflable passager
  • Coussins gonflables latéraux
  • Freins à disque
  • Roue de secours - Temporaire
  • Serrure à sécurité pour enfants
  • Direction assistée
  • Lecteur MP3
  • Prise Auxiliaire
  • Radio avec lecteur CD
  • Rétroviseurs électriques
  • Technologie Bluetooth intégrée
  • Air climatisé
  • Cache bagages
  • Coussin gonflable - Détecteur de passager
  • Ensemble éclairage commodité
  • Lunette arrière coulissante
  • Miroir vanité conducteur illuminé
  • Miroir vanité passager illuminé
  • Siège conducteur - soutien lombaire
  • Siège électrique avant - Conducteur
  • Sièges baquets
  • Volant ajustable
  • Volant gainé de cuir
  • Intérieur en cuir
  • Sièges tissu
  • Coffre - Ouverture à distance
  • Système GPS
  • Tout équipé
  • Miroirs électriques
  • Port USB
  • Télédéverrouillage
  • Appuie-bras central
  • Déverrouillage à distance
  • Essuie-glace arrière
  • Porte-gobelet
  • Siège arrière pliant
  • Vitres teintées
  • Transmission intégrale
  • Banquette arrière divisée

