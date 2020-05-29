Menu
$9,995

+ taxes & licensing

J. Bill Auto

855-255-7302

2014 Ford Focus

2014 Ford Focus

Hayon 5 portes ST

2014 Ford Focus

Hayon 5 portes ST

Location

J. Bill Auto

4666, boul. St-Joseph, Drummondville, QC J2A 1Y6

855-255-7302

$9,995

+ taxes & licensing

  • 116,650KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 5131190
  • Stock #: -FF8053-
  • VIN: 1FADP3L99EL328053
Exterior Colour
Jaune
Interior Colour
Noir
Body Style
Sedan
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Doors
4-door
FORD FOCUS ST 2014
MANUEL 6 VITESSES, 5 PORTES HB, TOUT ÉQUIPÉ, CUIR, 2.0L TURBO, BANC CHAUFFANT, PRISE 12V, CRUISE CONTROL, BLUETOOTH, PUCH START, LECTEUR CD, MP3, PRISE USB, AUX., AIR CLIMATISÉ, SYNC MICROSOFT, ANTI-PATINAGE, CAMERA DE RECUL, SUB DE COMPAGNIE, SYSTÈME DE SON SONY,
* GARANTIE 1 ANS OU 20 000 KM *
* FINANCEMENT DISPONIBLE *
116 650 KM
PRIX: 9 995$ + TX
J.BILL AUTO
BUR: (819) 472-6464 CELL.OU TEXTO: (819) 388-4664
Additional Features
  • Freins ABS
  • Lecteur CD
  • Tapis protecteurs
  • Radio AM/FM
  • Commandes audio au volant
  • Climatisation deux zones
  • Antipatinage
  • Essuie-glaces intermittents
  • Horloge
  • Climatisation
  • Phares automatiques
  • Phares antibrouillard
  • Contactez-nous pour plus de details!
  • Régulateur de vitesse
  • Contrôle de stabilité
  • Coussin gonflable conducteur
  • Vitres électriques
  • Antivol
  • Pneus performance
  • Coussins gonflables latéraux pour la tête
  • Coussin gonflable passager
  • Coussins gonflables latéraux
  • Freins à disque
  • Serrure à sécurité pour enfants
  • Démarrage sans clé
  • Direction assistée
  • Lecteur MP3
  • Prise Auxiliaire
  • Radio avec lecteur CD
  • Rétroviseurs électriques
  • Technologie Bluetooth intégrée
  • Air climatisé
  • Cache bagages
  • Coussin gonflable - Détecteur de passager
  • Miroir vanité conducteur illuminé
  • Miroir vanité passager illuminé
  • Siège électrique avant - Conducteur
  • Sièges baquets
  • Volant ajustable
  • Volant gainé de cuir
  • Intérieur en cuir
  • Transmission Manuelle
  • Transmission Manuelle - 6 vitesses
  • Phares haute intensité
  • Tout équipé
  • Verrouillage sans clé
  • Port USB
  • Télédéverrouillage
  • Essuie-glace arrière
  • Porte-gobelet
  • Siège arrière pliant
  • Jantes en Aluminium
  • Jupes aérodynamiques
  • Banquette arrière divisée

