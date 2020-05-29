2014 Ford Focus

+ taxes & licensing
855-255-7302
4666, boul. St-Joseph, Drummondville, QC J2A 1Y6
855-255-7302
+ taxes & licensing
https://www.autoaubaine.com/Ford-Focus-c7788579.html
FORD FOCUS ST 2014
MANUEL 6 VITESSES, 5 PORTES HB, TOUT ÉQUIPÉ, CUIR, 2.0L TURBO, BANC CHAUFFANT, PRISE 12V, CRUISE CONTROL, BLUETOOTH, PUCH START, LECTEUR CD, MP3, PRISE USB, AUX., AIR CLIMATISÉ, SYNC MICROSOFT, ANTI-PATINAGE, CAMERA DE RECUL, SUB DE COMPAGNIE, SYSTÈME DE SON SONY,
* GARANTIE 1 ANS OU 20 000 KM *
* FINANCEMENT DISPONIBLE *
116 650 KM
PRIX: 9 995$ + TX
J.BILL AUTO
BUR: (819) 472-6464 CELL.OU TEXTO: (819) 388-4664
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
4666, boul. St-Joseph, Drummondville, QC J2A 1Y6