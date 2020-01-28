Menu
Account
Sign In

2014 Mazda CX-5

GX 4 portes à traction avant, AUTOMATIQU

Watch This Vehicle

2014 Mazda CX-5

GX 4 portes à traction avant, AUTOMATIQU

Location

J. Bill Auto

4666, boul. St-Joseph, Drummondville, QC J2A 1Y6

855-255-7302

Contact Seller

$7,995

+ taxes & licensing

  • 178,370KM
  • Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4586328
  • Stock #: -MC9263-
  • VIN: JM3KE2BE5E0389263
Exterior Colour
Noir
Interior Colour
Noir
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Doors
4-door
https://www.autoaubaine.com/Mazda-CX-5-c7686052.html

MAZDA CX5 SKYACTIVE 2014
AUTOMATIQUE, TOUT ÉQUIPÉ, BLUETOOTH, LECTEUR CD, MP3, USB, AUX, AJUSTEMENT AUDIO, CRUISE CONTROL, AIR CLIMATISÉ, MAGS, MIROIRS ÉLECTRIQUE, VITRES ÉLECTRIQUE, PUCH BOUTON START, DÉJÀ SUR PNEUS HIVER COMME NEUF,
* FINANCEMENT DISPONIBLE *
178 370 KM
PRIX: 7 995$ +TX
J.BILL AUTO
BUR: (819) 472-6464 CELL.OU TEXTO: (819) 388-4664
Additional Features
  • Jantes en alliage
  • Freins ABS
  • Lecteur CD
  • Tapis protecteurs
  • Radio AM/FM
  • Commandes audio au volant
  • Climatisation deux zones
  • Antipatinage
  • Essuie-glaces intermittents
  • Horloge
  • Ordinateur de bord
  • Phares automatiques
  • Contactez-nous pour plus de details!
  • Régulateur de vitesse
  • Contrôle de stabilité
  • Coussin gonflable conducteur
  • Vitres électriques
  • Transmission Automatique
  • Coussins gonflables latéraux pour la tête
  • Coussin gonflable passager
  • Coussins gonflables latéraux
  • Freins à disque
  • Roue de secours - Temporaire
  • Serrure à sécurité pour enfants
  • Démarrage sans clé
  • Direction assistée
  • Lecteur MP3
  • Prise Auxiliaire
  • Radio avec lecteur CD
  • Rétroviseurs électriques
  • Technologie Bluetooth intégrée
  • Air climatisé
  • Banquette arrière divisé
  • Coussin gonflable - Détecteur de passager
  • Miroir vanité conducteur illuminé
  • Miroir vanité passager illuminé
  • Sièges baquets
  • Volant ajustable
  • Transmission Manuelle
  • Sièges tissu
  • Tout équipé
  • Clé intelligente
  • Verrouillage sans clé
  • Miroirs électriques
  • Port USB
  • Télédéverrouillage
  • Appuie-bras central
  • Essuie-glace arrière
  • Siège arrière pliant
  • Jantes en Aluminium
  • Intérieur Tissus

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From J. Bill Auto

2009 Kia Rondo Famil...
 195,879 KM
$2,995 + tax & lic
2011 Honda Civic 4 p...
 114,069 KM
$3,995 + tax & lic
2009 Mercedes-Benz B...
 172,398 KM
$3,995 + tax & lic
J. Bill Auto

J. Bill Auto

4666, boul. St-Joseph, Drummondville, QC J2A 1Y6

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

855-255-XXXX

(click to show)

855-255-7302

Send A Message