2014 Mazda CX-5

4666, boul. St-Joseph, Drummondville, QC J2A 1Y6
855-255-7302
MAZDA CX5 SKYACTIVE 2014
AUTOMATIQUE, TOUT ÉQUIPÉ, BLUETOOTH, LECTEUR CD, MP3, USB, AUX, AJUSTEMENT AUDIO, CRUISE CONTROL, AIR CLIMATISÉ, MAGS, MIROIRS ÉLECTRIQUE, VITRES ÉLECTRIQUE, PUCH BOUTON START, DÉJÀ SUR PNEUS HIVER COMME NEUF,
* FINANCEMENT DISPONIBLE *
178 370 KM
PRIX: 7 995$ +TX
J.BILL AUTO
BUR: (819) 472-6464 CELL.OU TEXTO: (819) 388-4664
