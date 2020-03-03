Menu
2015 BMW 3 Series

X DRIVE| CUIR ROUGE| RARE!

2015 BMW 3 Series

X DRIVE| CUIR ROUGE| RARE!

Toyota Drummondville

10, rue Cormier, Drummondville, QC J2C 0L4

819-477-1414

$28,984

+ taxes & licensing

  • 94,312KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4764339
  • Stock #: P2679-TOY
  • VIN: WBA3G7C50FK297662
Exterior Colour
Bleu
Interior Colour
Rouge
Body Style
Sedan
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
LA VERSION *328 XI* VOUS OFFRE, LES PHARES AVANTS AU XENON AVEC CONTOUR AU LED, LES SIÈGES EN CUIR DAKOTA ROUGE CHAUFFANTS, LE RÉTROVISEUR À ATTÉNUATION AUTOMATIQUE, LE TOIT OUVRANT, L'ENSEMBLE AUDIO HAUT DE GAMME À 9 HAUT-PARLEURS, LA CAMÉRA DE RECUL, LE DÉMARRAGE À BOUTON POUSSOIR ET BEAUCOUP PLUS ENCORE! ***VÉHICULE TRÈS RARE, OCCASION UNIQUE!***
Additional Features
  • Phares antibrouillards
  • Toit ouvrant
  • Climatisation deux zones
  • Miroirs chauffants
  • Climatisation
  • Phares automatiques
  • Contactez-nous pour plus de details!
  • Régulateur de vitesse
  • Vitres électriques
  • Caméra de recul
  • Volant gainé de cuir
  • Intérieur en cuir
  • Odomètre journalier
  • Miroirs électriques
  • Phares aux Xénon
  • Régulateur de température
  • Servo-freins
  • Sièges chauffants
  • Roues en alliage d'aluminium
  • Transmission intégrale
  • Volant chauffant

