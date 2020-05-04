Menu
2015 Toyota RAV4

INTÉGRALE| GROUPE AMÉLIORÉ| CAM RECUL

Location

Toyota Drummondville

10, rue Cormier, Drummondville, QC J2C 0L4

819-477-1414

$16,985

+ taxes & licensing

  • 131,743KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4985712
  • Stock #: P2718-TOY
  • VIN: 2T3BFREV8FW392410
Exterior Colour
Noir
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
LA VERSION LE GROUPE AMÉLIORÉ VOUS OFFRE, LA CAMÉRA DE RECUL, LES SIÈGES CHAUFFANTS, LES VITRES TEINTÉES, LES LONGERONS DE TOÎT, LE BLUETOOTH, LE GROUPE ÉLECTRIQUE COMPLET (VITRES, PORTES ET MIRROIRS), LE RÉGULATEUR DE VITESSE, ET BEAUCOUP PLUS ENCORE! ***ACHETÉ NEUF ET REPRIS EN ÉCHANGE ICI MÊME CHEZ TOYOTA DRUMMONDVILLE. TOUJOURS ENTRETENU CHEZ TOYOTA DRUMMONDVILLE. VÉHICULE AYANT EU UN SEUL PROPRIÉTAIRE. AUCUNE RÉCLAMATION AU RAPPORT CARFAX. SE PROCURER UN VÉHICULE AVEC UN HISTORIQUE CONNU, C'EST RASSURANT!****
Additional Features
  • Miroirs chauffants
  • Climatisation
  • Contactez-nous pour plus de details!
  • Vitres électriques
  • Caméra de recul
  • Odomètre journalier
  • Miroirs électriques
  • Servo-direction
  • Servo-freins
  • Sièges chauffants
  • Vitres teintées
  • Transmission intégrale

