$23,985

+ taxes & licensing

Toyota Drummondville

819-477-1414

Contact Seller
2016 Honda Odyssey

2016 Honda Odyssey

EX| DVD| PORTES AUTOMATIQUES

2016 Honda Odyssey

EX| DVD| PORTES AUTOMATIQUES

Location

Toyota Drummondville

10, rue Cormier, Drummondville, QC J2C 0L4

819-477-1414

$23,985

+ taxes & licensing

  • 83,555KM
  • Used
  Listing ID: 5054118
  Stock #: P2788-TOY
  VIN: 5FNRL5H47GB506245
Exterior Colour
Gris
Interior Colour
Gris
Body Style
Minivan / Van
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
4-door
LA VERSION *EX* VOUS OFFRE, LE SYSTÈME DE DIVERTISSEMENT DVD, LES PORTES COULISSANTES AUTOMATIQUES, LA CLIMATISATION THERMOSTATIQUE, LA CAMÉRA DE RECUL, LES SIÈGES CHAUFFANTS, LE SYSTÈME D'ENTRÉE SANS CLÉ, LE BLUETOOTH, LE SIÈGE CONDUCTEUR ÉLECTRIQUE, LE VOLANT GAINÉ DE CUIR ET BEAUCOUP PLUS ENCORE! ***REPRIS EN ÉCHANGE ICI MÊME CHEZ TOYOTA DRUMMONDVILLE. VÉHICULE AYANT EU UN SEUL PROPRIÉTAIRE ET AUCUNE RÉCLAMATION AU RAPPORT CARFAX. SE PROCURER UN VÉHICULE AVEC UN HISTORIQUE CONNU, C'EST RASSURANT!***
Additional Features
  • Essuie-glaces intermittents
  • Climatisation
  • Contactez-nous pour plus de details!
  • Régulateur de vitesse
  • Vitres électriques
  • Caméra de recul
  • Volant gainé de cuir
  • Odomètre journalier
  • Miroirs électriques
  • Sièges électriques
  • Régulateur de température
  • Sièges chauffants
  • Vitres teintées
  • Roues en alliage d'aluminium

Toyota Drummondville

Toyota Drummondville

10, rue Cormier, Drummondville, QC J2C 0L4

819-477-XXXX

819-477-1414

