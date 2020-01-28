Menu
Account
Sign In

2003 Subaru Baja

Very Rare

Watch This Vehicle

2003 Subaru Baja

Very Rare

Location

Subaru Outaouais

965, Boul. Saint-Joseph,, Gatineau, QC J8Z 1W8

819-777-4341

  1. 4606353
  2. 4606353
  3. 4606353
  4. 4606353
  5. 4606353
  6. 4606353
  7. 4606353
  8. 4606353
  9. 4606353
  10. 4606353
  11. 4606353
  12. 4606353
  13. 4606353
  14. 4606353
  15. 4606353
  16. 4606353
Contact Seller

$5,495

+ taxes & licensing

  • 318,500KM
  • Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4606353
  • Stock #: BAJA03
  • VIN: 4S4BT61C937103484
Exterior Colour
Black
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Sedan
https://www.subaruoutaouais.com/occasion/Subaru-Baja-2003-id7655474.html

VÉHICULE INSPECTÉ SUR 150 POINTS SELON LES CRITÈRES LES PLUS ÉLEVÉS DE L'INDUSTRIE, EFFECTUÉ PAR DES MÉCANICIENS CERTIFIÉS SUBARU.

VENEZ VOUS PROCURER VOTRE PROCHAIN VÉHICULE EN TOUTE CONFIANCE, GRÂCE À NOTRE EXPERTISE ET À NOTRE SERVICE À LA CLIENTÈLE HORS-PAIR.

À VOTRE SERVICE DEPUIS 1997!
Additional Features
  • Contactez-nous pour plus de details!

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Subaru Outaouais

2016 Subaru Legacy 4...
 38,000 KM
$17,995 + tax & lic
2016 Subaru Impreza ...
 67,000 KM
$13,995 + tax & lic
2015 Subaru Outback ...
 60,000 KM
$23,995 + tax & lic
Subaru Outaouais

Subaru Outaouais

965, Boul. Saint-Joseph,, Gatineau, QC J8Z 1W8

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

819-777-XXXX

(click to show)

819-777-4341

Send A Message